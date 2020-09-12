Amazon Prime Day deals already? Echo Dot 3rd Generation bundles on sale now!

With Amazon Prime Day set for later this year, deal hunters everywhere have to sit tight until Amazon Prime Day deals start showing up. At least, that's what they want you to think!

There are already some excellent deals happening on Amazon devices – including an outrageous deal on Fire TV Sticks – that you can take advantage of right now. For those hoping to grab one of Amazon's popular smart speakers, though, you're in luck.

While the Echo Dot is currently just $49.99 for a single speaker, you can actually save $20 when you pick up two and use the code DOT2PK at checkout! On top of that, Amazon has put together a handful of Echo Dot bundles that are currently up to 20% off for a limited time.

There are currently three Echo Dot bundles to choose from. Each includes one of Amazon's Echo Dot 3rd Generation smart speakers as well as an accessory to make the most out of your new smart home device.

The first bundle, an Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Echo Auto, is currently on sale for just $79.99 – a hefty 20% off it's standard selling price. Along with picking up one of Amazon's best Alexa devices, you also get an Echo Auto to hook up Alexa to your car.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation w/ Echo Auto

Was: $99.99 | Now: $79.99 | Savings: $20 (20%) | Amazon

Pick up Amazon's Echo Dot 3rd Generation smart speaker with Amazon's Echo Auto today for only $79.99 – 20% off it's normal selling price! Connect with Alexa on-the-go with Amazon's easy-to-setup Echo Auto and you'll always be connected to your smart home.View Deal

The second bundle, an Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Amazon Smart Plug, is currently on sale for $59.99 – 19% off it's normal $75 price tag. This is a nifty little kit that includes everything you need to get your smart home up and running.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation w/ Smart Plug

Was: $74.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $15 (19%) | Amazon

Grab Amazon's Echo Dot 3rd Generation smart speaker with an added Smart Plug today for just $59.99 – $15 off it's normal price tag. Get our smart home up and running today with this nifty little package while it's around!View Deal

The third bundle, an Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Bulb, is currently on sale for $54.99 – a nice 15% off it's standard price. Not only do you get the voice control of Amazon Alexa with the Echo Dot, you'll also get full control of your Wi-Fi light with the ability to dim, brighten, turn on or turn off with just your voice!

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation w/ Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Bulb

Was: $64.99 | Now: $54.99 | Savings: $10 (15%) | Amazon

Take control of your smart homes lighting with an Echo Dot 3rd Generation smart speaker PLUS a Sengled Wi-Fi smart bulb. Easy to setup and connect, you can dim, brighten, activate or deactivate with simple voice commands.View Deal

With some of the best Amazon Echo deals already happening, who needs Amazon Prime Day when you can start saving today? These deals aren't going to be around forever, though, so you'll want to jump on these before they're gone.

