Amazon Prime Day deal: The Casper mattress is now HALF PRICE – but only for today

Well, we’ve seen it all now, this Amazon Prime Day. The Casper mattress is currently almost half price, thanks to this unbelievable Amazon Prime Day deal: right now, you can get up to 46% off the award-winning memory foam Casper mattress at Amazon. That's amazing value.

How good is this medium-soft memory foam Casper mattress? Well, it’s in our best mattress guide for a reason. It’s super supportive, with four luxury layers that provide cushioning and cooling – we’re big fans.

And with these massive savings, it's never looked more tempting, or been better value. Currently, a single Casper mattress costs just £240, down from £400 (that’s a 40% discount); a double is £320, instead of £590 (46%) ; a king £450, rather than £646.95 (30% off), and a super king is just £530, down from £800 (34% off).

But this deal is only live until 11:59pm tonight (16 July) – or until stock runs out. We won’t see these prices again until Black Friday, so if you need a new mattress, don’t miss it. (Also, don't forget you'll need Prime, or a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime – to be eligible for these prices.)

Casper mattress: get up to 46% off

Save up to £273 - This is a fantastic Amazon Prime Day mattress deal, cutting the cost of the Casper mattress almost in half. The Casper is an extremely popular memory foam mattress wth four luxury layers of support. Currently, prices start from just £240 for a single, down from £400). Deal ends: 11:59 16 July 2019View Deal

