Amazon Prime Day gaming deals: Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 gaming keyboards 50% OFF!

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and the deals just keep getting better. PC gamers are getting a gambit of deals thrown at them today, with Razer products getting discounts of up to 50% off!

Along with a killer 50% off Prime Day deal on the Razer Mamba gaming mouse, you can also get a companion mechanical keyboard on sale as well. Today and tomorrow, Razer's BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL mechanical gaming keyboards are on sale for just $69.99!

Razer gaming hardware is seeing some major price cuts this Prime Day, and some of their best gaming keyboards are on sale. Along with 50% off the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 TKL mechanical keyboards, you can pick up the Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard for just $79.99 – a massive 45% off!

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switches)

Was: $139.99 | Prime Day Price: $69.99 | Prime Day Savings: $69.99 (50%)

If you're looking for tactile and clicky keys, Razer's BlackWidow series mechanical gaming keyboards with green switches are what you're looking for. Ergonomic tenkey-less design offers a compact, space saving design too!View Deal

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Orange Switches)

Was: $139.99 | Prime Day Price: $69.99 | Prime Day Savings: $69.99 (50%)

If you're looking for tactile yet silent keys, Razer's BlackWidow series mechanical gaming keyboards with orange switches are what you're looking for. Ergonomic tenkey-less design offers a compact, space saving design too!View Deal

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switches)

Was: $139.99 | Prime Day Price: $69.99 | Prime Day Savings: $69.99 (50%)

If you're looking for linear and silent keys, Razer's BlackWidow series mechanical gaming keyboards with yellow switches are what you're looking for. Ergonomic tenkey-less design offers a compact, space saving design too!View Deal

