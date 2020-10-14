Amazon Prime Day earbud deals: JBL Tune true wireless earbuds now 60% OFF!

We've got more of the best Prime Day deals coming your way all day, and we've got another deal for you audiophiles out there looking to get a good pair of earbuds on sale. Another great pair of true wireless earbuds, the JBL Tune 120TWS, are on sale for just $39.95 – a massive 60% off for Prime Day!

A great follow up deal to Bose's QuietComfort 35 II headphones getting 50% off, Amazon's bringing some killer deals on headphones and earbuds this Prime Day. JBL's Tune 120TWS earbuds offer legendary JBL sound and quality in a premium earbud package. At 60% off, this is by far one of the cheapest deals on some of the best earbuds available today.

Complete with that signature JBL bass, the JBL Tune 120TWS earbuds feature a 4 hour run time. Take hands-free calls or listen to your favorite tracks all with JBL style and comfort. If you're looking for a solid Christmas gift, these are an excellent stocking stuffer at this price!

JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Earbuds (Black)

Was: $99.95 | Prime Day Price: $39.95 | Prime Day Savings: $60 (60%)

Obtain legendary JBL sound quality in a compact wireless earbud package now on sale for just $39.95! At one of their lowest prices ever, these are an excellent pair of earbuds to grab as a gift or as an upgrade.

