Amazon Prime Day deal alert: Celestron Regal spotting scope is 41% off today only

Celestron Regal M2 80ED spotting scope is perfect for birdwatching, hunting and digiscoping, but it's usually on the pricey side. But not today. Today, you can get a huge 41% off, saving you a huge $302. It's Celestron's flagship spotting scope, and is crafted from premium materials to offer sharp, clear, high-contrast views – whatever the weather or light conditions.

Snap up this Amazon Prime Day deal now. Amazon's annual shopping event is an excellent time to pick up a bargain on the best binoculars and the best telescopes, and this year is no different. There are price-drops across the full Celestron range.

Celestron Regal M2 80ED Spotting Scope |Was $735 | Now $433 | Save $302

Celestron's flagship spotting scope packs plenty of features to make it an ideal companion for birdwatching, hunting and more. Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass removes chromatic aberration, the lens is XLT coated for maximum light transmission even when it's dull out, and it's fully waterproof and fogproof, too.View Deal

The Celestron Regal M2 spotting scope promises razor-sharp images, with excellent resolution and contrast, even in dim light conditions. You can use it with the 20-60x zoom eyepiece that comes included, or any 1.25" astronomical eyepiece. It comes with a padded view-through case, storage covers, objective cover, eyepiece cover, a T-mount adapter that enables you to attach it to your DSLR camera for digiscoping. For added peace of mind, there's a limited lifetime warranty and unlimited tech support.

