Amazon Prime Day comes early as retailer launches its Big Fall Sale

We still might be waiting for Amazon Prime Day 2020, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from launching its Big Fall Sale right now, where you can save big on over 7,000 products.

The sale is described as somewhere where you can "save up to 20% on work, learn, and everything-at-home essentials", with everything from toys and home furniture discounted in price, right through to lighting and laptops, an onto headphones, robot vacuum cleaners and much more besdes.

You can browse the full range of Amazon's Big Fall Sale deals by clicking the above link, or can browse a selection of sample deals curated by T3 below.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition | Was: $69.99 | Now: $34.99

The brilliant Amazon Echo Dot comes in this gorgeous Kids Edition, which has a more child-friendly aesthetic and also has some first class parental controls, too. Perfect for listening to children's audio books.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 | Was: $89.99 | Now: $69.99

The superb Amazon Fire HD 8 is great value at its normal price point, so now it is $20 cheaper at Amazon it is an absolute steal. For anyone who wants a strong casual tablet experience, the Fire HD 8 will not disappoint. Free delivery is included, too.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless | Was: $299.95 | Now: $199.95

The audiophile-grade Beats Solo Pro Wireless headphones get a massive $100 price cut over at Amazon, a fact that means they can now be picked up in three different colorways for just $199.95. Stylish and packing incredible bass, these headphones are the perfect partner for many.View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Was: $499.99 | Now: $434.99

You get a load of screen real estate here for a very affordable price point thanks to this new Samsung TV deal at Amazon. The screen size is a spacious 50 inches, while the resolution is a pin-sharp 4K. HDR is also supported, as too the Amazon Alexa smart AI, which is built in. Now $65 cheaper at Amazon.View Deal

Goovi Robot Vacuum | Was: $269 | Now: $152.98

If you're finding yourself tired of doing the vacuuming then this deal is well worth checking out. That's because it cuts off a going-on half-price 43% off the Goovi Robot Vacuum cleaner. That means it is now available for just $152.98, rather than $269.View Deal

