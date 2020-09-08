Amazon Prime Day can't top Dell's XPS 13 laptop deals happening right now

You don't need Amazon Prime Day to find some killer deals on laptops – you can head over to Dell.com right now to find deals on Dell's XPS 13 laptops of up to $300 off!

While supplies last, one of Dell's best laptops is receiving some hefty price cuts of up to $300 off select models. The best part? Dell's XPS 13 laptop sale includes not only their standard models but 2-in-1 laptops AND touch screen laptops too!

Dell XPS 13 Laptop Deals

While supplies last, Dell is taking up to $300 off select Dell XPS 13 laptops including 2-in-1 laptops AND touch screen laptops. With deals starting as low as $699 on select models, this is your best chance to grab a cheap XPS 13 laptop on sale before Amazon Prime Day sales begin.View Deal

With newer Dell XPS 13 laptops featuring a 10th Gen Intel i7, these laptops are built with one thing in mind – performance. Whether you're in need of a new student laptop for school, a new work laptop, or just a new personal laptop, Dell XPS 13 laptops are one of the best options to go with.

Dell XPS 13 review: a super system that just keeps getting better...

Luckily, this sale includes BOTH Dell XPS 13 laptops from 2020 as well as previous generations, so you can get Dell's latest XPS 13 laptop at one heck of a price or save even more and go with a 2019 model.

You'll be able to customize your Dell XPS 13 laptop to your liking, with the option of choosing between 256GB SSDs all the way up to 1TB SSDs. Depending on what you're hoping to use your new Dell XPS 13 laptop for, you'll want to grab an SSD of at least 512GB to get the most out of it.

Don't take my word for it, though. Head on over to Dell.com right now to see all of Dell's XPS 13 laptop deals happening right now. You'll want to hurry though, some of these deals will only be around while supplies last.

Best Dell XPS 13 laptop deals today

There are a ton of deals on XPS 13 laptops over at Dell.com today so you'll want to head there to see for yourself all XPS 13 laptop deals they have. We've listed our top choices for Dell's best XPS 13 laptop deals that can save you up to $300 right now.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop (2020)

Was Starting: $849 | Now Starting: $699 | Savings: $150

The perfect entry-point into Dell's line of XPS 13 laptops, this remastered machine features a new 10th Gen Intel i7 processor, InfinityEdge FHD display, and innovative HD camera. Starting at just $699, this is one of the cheapest Dell laptop deals you'll find.

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i7 | 1920x1080 FHD 13" | 128GB | 4GB LPDDR3View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop (2020)

Was Starting: $1,699 | Now Starting: $1,399 | Savings: $300

Remastered with a brand new 10th Gen Intel i7 clocking in at up to 4.7 GHz, the newly designed XPS 13 Touch features an innovative HD camera and stunning FHD InfinityEdge display to deliver the versatility and power needed for almost any task.

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i7 | 1920x1080 FHD 13" | 512GB SSD | 16GB LPDDR3View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (2020)

Was Starting: $1,999 | Now Starting: $1,699 | Savings: $300

Featuring a crystal clear UHD+ 4K touch screen display and rocking a 10th Gen Intel i7 clocking in at 3.9 GHz, the remastered Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a powerhouse of versatility and performance. With the refined InfinityEdge HDR 400 display, this is as good as it gets!

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i7 | 3840x2400 UHD+ 13" | 512GB | 16GB LPDDR3View Deal

