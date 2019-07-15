Amazon Prime Day deal: Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at lowest ever price

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and there are some incredible deals to be had. One that caught our eye was the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones that have been dropped to their lowest ever price.

Beats Solo3 typically retail for around £249.95 on Amazon, although they have dropped as low as £169.99 in past sales. However, that record low has been blown out of the water with the latest Prime Day price crash – with the Beats Solo3 now available for £139.99. That's a 44% discount.

The wireless headphones, which boast an incredible 40 hours of battery life, are powered by the Apple-designed W1 chip and therefore enjoy the same quick pairing feature as the AirPods when used with an iPhone – so there's no need to dig around in settings menus looking for Bluetooth. Of course, these will also work like any other Bluetooth headphones when paired with an Android, or Windows device.

There's also a microphone on the headphone cable, so you can talk to Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa, or whatever your talkative AI assistant of choice is. And the quick charging ability means you can refill the Beats Solo3 with 3 hours of playback with just 5 minutes plugged into the mains. A lifesaver of a feature if you're not particularly organised when it comes to pre-planning your charging.

If you've been living under a rock (proverbial or granite) for the last few years, Prime Day is a bombastic annual sales event that sees thousands of products discounted across the Amazon online store, including electronics, outdoor goods, home and kitchen, watches, video games, consoles, beauty, and more.

It's basically like Black Friday, but in summer.

Amazon Prime Day is bigger than ever, with the blockbuster sales event now taking place over 48 hours across the online store.

To take advantage of the discounts and deals available on Prime Day, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription includes a number of benefits, including early access to deals, free one-day delivery on thousands of items, two-hour delivery in some cities, free streaming on Prime Music, Prime Video, and unlimited cloud storage for your family photos and videos.

Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price of its Prime membership by £20, bringing down the annual cost from £79 down to £59.

That means Amazon Prime will cost you less than £5 a month, which is pretty stunning value given what is included in the scheme and you'll get access to every deal and discount available on Prime day.

Of course, the best way to find out whether Amazon Prime works for you is to take advantage of the generous 30-day trial period on offer.

Rival Amazon Prime Day sales live right now