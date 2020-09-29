Amazon Prime Day arrives early as ENTIRE Echo Show range discounted!

Amazon Prime Day is happening on October 13 and 14 this year, as was officially confirmed by the retailer this week. However, Amazon is already dropping early Amazon Prime Day deals, and right now the entire range of Echo Show devices is currently discounted.

Amazon's Echo Show devices are the best smart home hubs on the market today, combining everything that makes its Echo smart speakers great, along with a versatile touchscreen tech.

Perfect for streaming videos, watching the news, making video calls to friends and family, following recipes, listening to music and controlling your home's smart home devices, each Echo Show unlocks a bucket-load of functionality.

And, right now, the Echo Show, Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 are all available with price cuts right now at Amazon. You can see the full details of the deals below:

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £59.99

The most compact Echo Show comes with a 5-inch screen, which makes it great for fitting into even the smallest of rooms. It is available in black and white colourways, along with free delivery, for just £59.99, which is a straight £20 price cut from its regular price of £79.99.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | Was: £119.99 | Now: £89.99

One step up in terms of size from the Show 5 is the Amazon Echo Show 8, which delivers an 8-inch touchscreen. A larger screen and stereo speakers make the Show 8 a great all-rounder, and the ideal smart home hub for many people. Now reduced by £30 down to £89.99 from £119.99. That's a 25% discount.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 Certified Refurbished | Was: £71.99 | Now: £35.99

If you're not fussed about technically buying something new, then you can currently bag the Echo Show 5 with a massive 50% discount if you plump for a refurbished unit. Amazon's refurbished units deliver a like-new package, meaning that you won't even notice the difference. And if you do, then you can save a whopping 50%, bagging a Show 5 for just £35.99.View Deal