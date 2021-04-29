Amazon Prime Day 2021 confirmed for June by CFO

The date of Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed, by Amazon itself. During the quarterly earnings report on Thursday, Chief Financial Office Brian Olsavsky pinpointed that the event would take place in June this year.

Last year’s event was moved back to October and while a recent leak suggested a return to a July date, this coming from such a senior Amazon employee, a June event is all but definite.

According to CNET, the choice of June was to avoid the impact of the Olympics and transportation slowdowns in July. An Amazon representative gave a statement saying, "We're excited for the return of Prime Day and look forward to providing our members with incredible savings, while investing in opportunities for our small business selling partners and continuing to ensure the safety of our employees."

While the exact week is still unknown, it is most likely to run over two dates be one of the following:

Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 June.

Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 June.

Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 June.

See more details for Amazon Prime Day (US) or for Amazon Prime Day (UK) in our handy guide.