Amazon Kindle books outselling hardbacks

Kindle success story proving a real page turner

Amazon has announced that Kindle books have been flying off the online shelves more than hardback books for the very first time.

The online retailer revealed that they have sold 143 Kindle books for every 100 hardbacks sold on Amazon.com over the last three months.

The rapid increase in Kindle book sales coincides with Amazon's decision to drop the price of its Kindle device from $259 to $189.

In what the online retailer is calling a 'tipping point', Jeff Bezos, Amazon's CEO said, “Amazon.com customers now purchase more Kindle books than hardcover books--astonishing when you consider that we've been selling hardcover books for 15 years, and Kindle books for 33 months.”

While hardback books suffer from the rise of the eReader, the paperback does not seem to be at threat just yet as softcover sales still makes up the majority of Amazon's business.

Currently Amazon has 630,000 Kindle books available to buy online and 1.8 million free Kindle books to download, however this only represents a small proportion of paperback books that are also available to consumers.

Amazon did not release figures for Kindle books sales against paperback sales, but for literary fans who still like the feel of a dog-eared page, it doesn't make for good reading.

