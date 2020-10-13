Amazon is offering 25% off big PS4, Xbox, and Switch games for Prime Day

Amazon has officially kicked off its Prime Day deals bonanza, delivering on its yearly promise of deep discounts across a huge range of products, from tech to fitness to toys to fashion. You name it, there's a deal going. As part of the festivities, Amazon is slashing the prices of popular PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch games by up to 25%.

Buying big budget, triple A can often be a costly affair but once in a while some genuinely great deals come along. As part of this sale, Amazon is offering money off everything from Grand Theft Auto 5 to FIFA 21 to Monopoly. As the winter season approaches, curling up on the sofa and getting stuck into a decent game is an absolute must as far as we're concerned.

With the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X just around the corner, there has never been a better time to swipe a few games deals for the outgoing top-tier consoles. If you've had your eye on something for a while – the Dark Souls trilogy, for instance – then Amazon Prime Day is a fantastic opportunity to bag a bargain.

Let's jump into a selection of the games deals.

Horizon Zero Dawn | PS4 | £11.99 from Amazon

This is easily one of the best PS4 exclusive games on offer, both as part of the deal and in general, letting players travel around a stunning, detailed, and futuristic open world environment, fighting robots and saving the world. Endless fun for all age groups. View Deal

Hello Neighbor | Nintendo Switch | £24.99 from Amazon

If you fancy something a tiny bit scary, but definitely not too scary, then Hello Neighbor on Switch is a fantastic bet. The stealth horror games sees you sneaking into your ever-learning and ever-evolving neighbours house. Frustrating and incredibly fun. View Deal

Dark Souls Trilogy | PS4 | £33.99 from Amazon

Speaking of spooky, at the other end of the spectrum are the infamous and incredibly fun Dark Souls trilogy, taking players to the deepest depths that will frustrate and delight. The bundle is made up of Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls II, and Dark Souls III, which usually sells for £54.99, so don't miss out on a bargain.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey | Xbox One | £15.99 from Amazon

Travel back to the Greek times and choose your own hero for the journey, a first for the AC franchise, with decisions affecting how the game develops. Everything you loved about the previous games in the series, now with sailing battles. View Deal

Those four games are just a handful of the games Amazon has discounted as part of its Prime Day sales across PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Make sure to check out the full selection and grab a bargain.

Need to grab a console as well? We've compiled the best deals from across the web.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales