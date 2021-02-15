Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K gets massive price drop for limited time

For a very limited time you can bag the T3 Platinum Award winning Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote PLUS three months of Prime for just £37 (roughly $51/AU$65) which is a substantial saving. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K consistently takes one of the medal positions in our best media streamers.

We’re all still stuck at home with nothing else to do but watch TV, gaze longingly out the window, or endlessly read; so, it’s good news that there’s more entertainment relief to be enjoyed through this blazing price cut.

You’ll get unlimited access to thousands of TV shows, movies, and the catalogs of Prime Music to boot. With support for the glorious visuals of 4K, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos Audio, an already great option just became stupefyingly cheap.

There's an abundance of content to get stuck into, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and much more. You may find yourself asking: what's the point of owning a Smart TV, as you trawl through our list of the best TVs, with these nifty streaming sticks. It's a good question, especially as Amazon Prime Video has got bundles of content and killer features, separating it from the rest of the streaming pack.

Prime members can enjoy 50+ channels like ITV Hub+, Discovery, and Hayu – all through the conduit of Prime video channels, no unnecessary bloatware, and at no extra cost. Amazon prime Video is a true veteran of the entertainment game. It’s already a great product and its yield seems to increase month on month as new content is added.

Of course, there are alternatives: Google and Roku rollout frequent hardware updates for the Chromecast and Roku streaming stick, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this. Apple TV 4K is a good option but it's a little on the expensive side.