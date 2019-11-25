Amazon Fire HD 10 gets HUGE price plunge in stellar Black Friday deal

The Amazon Black Friday deals have begun in earnest. If you're in the market for a new tablet, we've got one of the best Black Friday deals for anyone currently looking for a big-screen, feature-packed slate for either themselves or as a gift.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is simple to use, has loads of surface area to play with and is Alexa-compatible, so you can control your smart home from your tablet.

Which is why when we saw that this already low-price Fire HD 10 tablet had just received a more than one-third price slash, we knew we had to surface it to our readers.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

AmazonFire HD 10 Tablet | was £149.99 | now £94.99

This Black Friday deal allows you to pick up the Fire HD 10 (32GB) in either Black, White, Twilight Blue and Plum for just £94.99. That is a straight price reduction of £55, which is an almost one-third discount. Naturally, as this is an Amazon deal, free delivery is also included.

The 64GB version of this tablet is also reduced in price, but for our money the 32GB option is the best choice due to its super low cost.

Here at T3 we a big fans on Amazon's Fire range of tablets, which delivers strong all-round tablet experiences in a variety of screen sizes. The 10-inch version here is the biggest on offer, and delivers serious real estate for browsing the internet, posting on social media, streaming movies and TV shows online and shopping in apps. It's a great tablet for at home and to give as a gift, with it sitting in a Christmas sweet spot.

Like the idea of an Amazon tablet but don't think you need so much screen real estate? Well be sure to check out today's best prices on the entire Fire range of tablets, then, with slates starting from as little as £29.99.

More great Amazon device deals

Echo Dot with Clock | Was: £59.99 | Now: £44.99 | Save: £15.00 (25%)

The Echo Dot is a nifty little device but the addition of a numeric display makes the new Echo Dot with Clock a must-have as you can now see the time, use it as a countdown timer or get it to display the outside temperature. It still does everything the (non Clock) Echo Dot does, as well, so you can get Alexa to read the news and weather, play music and control your smart home devices. We think this device is going to be a Christmas smash hit.

Ring Video Doorbell plus FREE Echo Dot | Was: £123.99 | Deal Price: £89.00 | Save: £34.99

Buy a Ring Video Door £89 and Amazon will throw in a FREE Echo Dot in Charcoal. That means that you can connect your Ring Doorbell to your Echo Dot and then you can hear and speak to people who are at your door from your Echo Dot. You can also use the Dot to control other smart home devices – turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more.

Kindle Oasis eReader, Waterproof, 32 GB, Free 3G + Wi-Fi (9th Generation) | Sale price £219.99 | Was £319.99 | Save £100 (31%) on Amazon

The Kindle Oasis is the top specced Kindle and it brings sublime features to all book lovers. Ready for the holiday, the 9th generation Kindle Oasis is IPX8 water-rated and has a 7-inch 300 ppi screen, as well as 32GB of built-in memory to store all your books.

Half-price Audible | Save 50% on your first 4-months of membership | Just £3.99/month!

New Audible customers can get 50% off for their first four months of membership. That means you'll pay £3.99/month rather than £7.99/month. After the trial period ends the price will revert to the regular £7.99, but the trial can be cancelled at any time. Planning on picking up a Kindle over Black Friday? Make sure you make the most of this deal as well!

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 4 months for £0.99

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for just 99p a month as long as you are a Prime member and you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. This offer expires on 6 January 2020.

Kindle Unlimited | 3 months FREE

This early Black Friday Day deal allows you to enjoy Kindle Unlimited's library of more than 1 million titles, audiobooks and magazines for free for three months, with the price brought down from £23.97 to £0.00. Even after the initial deal expires you'll get great value for money, with the service then only costing £7.99 per month, though you can cancel at any time, even during the completely free first three months.

