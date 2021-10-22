Amazon Echo Flex smart speaker plug-in gets big price cut ahead of Black Friday

Make any space a little smarter with Black Friday Echo Flex deal

Echo Flex Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Luke Wilson

By Last updated

T3 is a dab hand when it comes to pulling together the most scintillating Black Friday deals for our readers. This includes everything from the best fridge deals to any of the best smart speakers nestled within articles like, say, our Amazon Echo Dot speakers Black Friday price cuts.

Next in line for a huge price cut is the Amazon Echo Flex, which is a handy plug-in Echo device that lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home. Amazon has just taken a serious chunk out of the Echo Flex's original price with its latest Black Friday discount, but you'll need to be quick before the offer gets snapped up.

Amazon's early Black Friday discount covers the base Echo Flex, as well as several accessory variants. Amazon wants to get your home connected through its Alexa smarts, and this Black Friday sees the retailer make it easier than it's ever been to get your smart home connected.

Image

Echo Flex | Was: £24.99 | Now: £9.99 | Saving: £15
A titanic 60% discount has been applied to the basic Echo Flex. You can crank up your home's smarts through the plug-in Echo device, which makes any space a little smarter. Alexa is suddenly available in many more places inside of your house and you can use voice control through the Flex to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more, with compatible connected devices. At this price, it's very hard to argue with.

View Deal
Image

Echo Flex + Amazon Smart Plug | Was: £49.98 | Now: £24.98 | Saving: £25
This bundle may well be small but it packs in a mega-saving of 50% off the original price. For a saving of £25, you get the Echo Flex and an Amazon Smart Plug – everything you need to start your smart home. Overall, by purchasing this bundle, it works out at £10 less than buying separately, which is a significant saving. Don't waste any time.

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson

Luke covers all things tech at T3. Disc golf enthusiast, keen jogger, and fond of all things outdoors (when not indoors messing around with gadgets)

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.