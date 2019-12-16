Amazon Echo Dot with Philips Hue Starter Kit deal is the PERFECT Christmas gift

Philips Hue is the foremost smart lighting brand in the world right now, while the Amazon Echo Dot is the most popular smart home speaker, too. This is why this cheapest ever Amazon Christmas gift deal on a Philips Hue bayonet fitting Starter Kit along with an Amazon Echo Dot (latest model) caught our eye here at T3.

The Hue Starter Kits are so good as they deliver everything you need to jump into the world of smart lighting in one easy to setup package. You get the brains of the operation, the Philips Hue Bridge, which controls the lighting, along with three colour-changing smart bulbs in your fitting of choice, as well as a neat dimmer switch, too, which allows you to cycle through brightness levels with a touch of a button.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Echo Dot is, officially, the world's best-selling smart home speaker and hub. It is the is the perfect partner for the Philips Hue Starter Kit, too, as through it you can control the smart bulbs with your voice.

This bundle deal delivers all these products with a saving of £67.46, and according to price comparison website camelcamelcamel.com, the price this bundle is now available for is the cheapest it has ever been.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Philips Hue Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | B22 Bayonet | Was: £ 159.45 | Now £91.99 | Available at Amazon

This is a cheapest ever bundle deal by Amazon on the market leading Echo Dot smart speaker and Philips Hue Starter Kit. In the Starter Kit you get everything you need to jump in at the premium end of the smart lighting world, with three colour-changing smart bulbs and Hue Bridge to control them. With the Echo Dot you can then add in the ability to control the smart bulbs with your voice, as well as enjoy all the rest of the Dot's awesome smart home hub functionality. Pick them up together in this bundle and you save a straight £67.46, paying just £91.99 instead of £159.45.View Deal

And, if you are currently in the market for quality Philips Hue deals, Amazon also has an attractive Lighting Deal currently available on the Philips Hue Lightstrip 3-meter bundle. The bundle includes the Lightstrip as well as the biggest-length 3-meter extension, meaning you are covered in terms of lighting basically anything. Check out the deal below for more details.

Philips Hue Lightstrip | 3-meter Lightstrip Extension| Was £ 73.52 | Now £44.99 | Available at Amazon

If bayonet fittings are your bag then this B22 incarnation of the Colour Ambiance Starter Kit is the package to go for. You get the same Philips Hue Bridge, Dimmer Switch and trio of colour-changing smart bulbs, as well as the same free delivery, too. Thanks to the 30% price cut, this is going for £118.58 right now at Amazon.View Deal

Why should you buy Philips Hue smart lights? Well, the Ambiance bulbs on offer are colour-changeable and voice-controllable, and can even be scheduled to turn on and off at certain times. As the lights are powered by LEDs they are also super effecitent, saving you big bucks on your energy bill, and they also offer the ability to shift not just in light colour, but light warmth, too.

As we show in our official Philips Hue review, the Hue ecosystem is also the best on the market today, both in terms of quality, and in terms of the range of lighting available. There are so many different types of lights, both indoor and outdoor, that building up and customizing your home's smart lighting just the way you want couldn't be easier.

For even more great Philips Hue deals be sure to check out today's best prices below:

Today's best Philips Hue B22 Colour Ambiance Starter Kit deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Philips Hue GU10 Colour Ambiance Starter Kit deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Philips Hue E27 A19 White Starter Kit deals Philips Hue White A19 60W... Amazon Prime $69 View Deal Philips Hue White A19 LED 60W... The Home Depot $69.97 View Deal

Today's best Philips Hue E27 A19 Colour Ambiance Bulb deals 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Philips Hue Single Premium... Amazon Prime $59.95 View Deal

Today's best Philips Hue B22 Colour Ambiance Bulb deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Philips Hue GU10 Colour Ambiance Bulb deals 123 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Philips Hue White and Color... Amazon Prime $65 View Deal

Today's best Philips Hue E14 E12 Colour Ambiance Bulb deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Philips Hue E27 A19 White Ambiance Bulb deals Reduced Price Philips Hue White Ambiance... Amazon Prime $29.99 $24 View Deal Philips Hue A19 White... Target $24.95 View Deal Philips Hue White Ambiance... The Home Depot $29.97 View Deal

Today's best Philips Hue B22 White Ambiance Bulb deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Philips Hue GU10 White Ambiance Bulb deals PHILIPS- GU-10 Smart Bulb... Amazon $28.70 View Deal Philips Hue White Ambiance... Amazon Prime $49.99 View Deal

Today's best Philips Hue E27 A19 White Bulb deals Philips Hue White A19 Single... Amazon Prime $14.97 View Deal Philips Hue A19 Single Bulb... Adorama $14.99 View Deal

Today's best Philips Hue B22 White Bulb deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon