Amazon Echo Dot with Philips Hue smart bulbs deal is a Black Friday bargain

Amazon's Black Friday deals continue to lead the charge in terms of fantastic smart home discounts, with everything from smart speakers and displays, to smart security cameras and temperature-controlling smart thermostats getting big price cuts.

We're also seeing a load of value-stuffed smart home bundle deals, such as this excellent Amazon Echo Dot and Philips Hue smart lighting package. It delivers the most popular smart speaker in the world, along with either a twin pack of white light smart bulbs or colour changing smart bulbs with better-than-half-price discounts.

And, what's even better about this deal, is that it is available in both bayonet and screw cap fittings, meaning that no matter how your own home's lighting is setup, one of these bundles will be compatible. All bundles comes with totally free delivery, too.

Philips Hue is the foremost smart lighting platform in the world right now, offering an unparalleled selection of products, excellent compatibility and a best-in-class app. These bulbs are quality, and when included with the 5-star rated Echo Show (3rd Gen), one incredibly attractive package is produced.

The full details of the bundles can be viewed below:

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, latest version) | Philips Hue White Twin Pack (B22 Bayonet Cap) | was £74.94 | now £31.99 | Available now at Amazon

Looking for bayonet fitting bulbs and aren't fussed about colour changing capabilities, but do like the idea of smart, temperature changing white lights that can be commanded by your voice, then this version of the bundle deal is for you. You get the latest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker as well as a twin pack of white smart bulbs. A 57% Black Friday price cut means this is retailing for just £31.99 right now with free delivery.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, latest version) | Philips Hue White Twin Pack (E27 Screw Cap) | was £74.94 | now £31.99 | Available now at Amazon

This is the same deal as above but it comes with E27 screw fittings rather than bayonets. You get the same Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker to control the lights with your voice, the same twin pack of intelligent white light smart bulbs, and the same totally free delivery. The price, at just £31.99, is also exactly the same, and offers massive value for money.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, latest version) | Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Twin Pack (B22 Bayonet Cap) | was £134.94 | now £61.99 | Available now at Amazon

If you like the idea of this bundle deal but really want colour-changing capabilities from your smart bulbs then this is the deal for you. It comes in two flavours, this B22 bayonet fitting bundle, and the below E27 screw fitting variety. Thanks to a 54% price cut, which slices £72.95 off its cost, this bundle can be picked up for just £61.99. As with the deals above, it includes free delivery.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, latest version) | Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Twin Pack (E27 Screw Cap) | was £134.94 | now £61.99 | Available now at Amazon

This is the colour-changing smart bulb package as described directly above but with E27 screw cap Philips Hue bulbs included instead of B22 bayonets. Everything else remains exactly the same, with the same deal price of £61.99 and the same totally free delivery.View Deal

Like the idea of picking up an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker but don't think you really want the Philips Hue smart bulbs? Well, if so, be sure to check out this barnstorming Black Friday deal on the latest and greatest 3rd generation Echo Dot, which allows you to pick one up for just £22.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | was £49.99 | now £22 | Available at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is the best selling and most popular smart speaker on the planet and, right here and right now in this astonishing Amazon Black Friday deal, you can pick it up for only £22, which is a more than half price cost reduction of 56%. What's even better is that you can take you pick of colours, too, and that delivery is totally free. A Black Friday bargain.View Deal

And for even more great Philips Hue smart lighting deals, be sure to check out today's best prices below on the range's most popular products. There's great indoor and outdoor smart lighting options, so be sure to browse for the smart lighting that would be perfect for your home.

