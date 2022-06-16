Some of the best games of 2022 are 3 for 2 at Amazon now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon has launched an amazing deal in the US where anyone can purchase three top video games for the price of two.

Check Amazon now (opens in new tab)

This fantastic limited-time offer includes some of 2022's best games, such as Elden Ring , Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Sifu: Vengeance Edition. At the moment of writing, there are over 60 games (opens in new tab) across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch included in this deal.

It's also not limited to just video games with books, music, DVDs, electronics, toys and more eligible, all of which can be mixed together. No end date has been noted in the terms and conditions by Amazon, so we're unsure how long this offer will last. Best to take advantage if you've been holding off on making a purchase or two.

From a personal standpoint, it's a relatively decent selection. Elden Ring being in there makes it worth considering alone, as the Souls title has already sold more than 12 million copies globally and is now one of the highest-rated games of all time , joining the likes of The Legend of Zelda and Grand Theft Auto. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Hot Wheels Unleashed are also on the list as well, two fun-filled games that had me smiling from ear to ear.

To claim the "3 for the price of 2" deal on Amazon, simply add three products to your cart and once you're done shopping, the offer will automatically be applied at the checkout if eligible.

Earlier today, the world's biggest online retailer also announced that all Amazon Prime members are set to get over 30 free games as part of Amazon Prime Day with Mass Effect: Legendary Edition headlining the titles.