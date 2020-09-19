Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: Deals to expect from Amazon's Black Friday sale

Encroaching on Amazon's Black Friday sale, leaks have surfaced on Amazon Prime Day's date. being awfully close to the biggest holiday shopping event of the year.

If you haven't been following the news surrounding Amazon Prime Day 2020, Amazon announced earlier this year that Amazon Prime Day would be delayed indefinitely. News that hit the retail industry hard, many were left unsure as to when – or if – Amazon's big day would actually happen.

Recently, Amazon announced that Amazon Prime Day would still be happening albeit at a later date than usual. The date currently rumored for Amazon Prime Day 2020 is somewhere around October 5th through October 15th – just one month before Amazon's Black Friday Sale.

While this sounds like great news to some, this creates a big problem for those waiting for Amazon's big day to catch a sale. Thrifty shoppers will have to choose between Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals to find their savings, meaning both sales events may struggle to perform in some areas.

A previous years have shown, though, that Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday can co-exist. Each will bring unique deals on some of your favorite brands and items, and Amazon's Black Friday deals will be no exception to the rule.

While you can already browse through thousands of the best deals at Amazon today, product categories that will be discounted during Amazon's Black Friday sale are planned to be a bit more expansive. Shoppers can definitely expect to see some excellent deals on Amazon devices, including Fire TV Stick deals as well as deals on Echo Dots, but expect Amazon's Black Friday deals on Amazon devices to be about the same as Amazon Prime Day.

Where the best Black Friday deals will be found at Amazon will be in smaller categories. Think electronics, TVs, toys, and other "gift" oriented categories. While Amazon Prime Day covers Amazon devices nicely, Amazon's Black Friday sale covers a whole lot more.

This deal on Beats Solo Pro headphones is a great example. Right now, shoppers can grab a pair of Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale for 33% off. Amazon's Black Friday deals will be focused on big name brands with products focused around the hottest gifts of the season – or products very similar to them.

Amazon's Black Friday sale will also be the perfect chance to do holiday shopping on the cheap. Video game consoles and accessories will be at their cheapest with deals on gaming hardware, video games, and more.You can also expect to also see some nice deals on clothing and accessories, too!

No matter what you're shopping for, if you don't find it on sale during Amazon Prime Day you can bet it'll be on sale during Amazon's Black Friday sale. The key is to start shopping now for what you want on sale. Chances are you may come across a good deal on it before we even hit Amazon Prime Day with the way deals are dropping this time of year!

When do Amazon's Black Friday deals start?

With Black Friday falling on November 27th this year, many retailers will start kicking off their Black Friday deals about a week before. This may hold true with Amazon as well, with Amazon usually running a "countdown to Black Friday" style event early November followed by a week long Black Friday sales event.

Expect to start seeing Amazon's Black Friday deals drop sometime around November 1st, but you'll want to wait until the week of Black Friday to see Amazon's best Black Friday deals.

What will be the best Black Friday deals at Amazon?

While you can expect Amazon devices to have some nice discounts come Black Friday week, save those for Amazon Prime Day. That's when Amazon devices tend to see the biggest discounts, while Amazon's Black Friday sale targets a much larger category of products.

Expect some of the best 4K TV deals of the year to show during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Electronics are a big seller during Black Friday, as many of the years hottest gift ideas will be some sort of smart phone, earbuds, tablet, or some other pricey new piece of tech.

Amazon's best Apple Airpod deals will be expected as well! In fact, you can expect some of the best Apple Black Friday deals to happen during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

As we get closer to Amazon's Black Friday sale, we'll update this page with the best deals of the day! Stay tuned for more info on Amazon's best Black Friday deals.

