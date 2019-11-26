Fitbit Charge 3 Black Friday PRICE CRASH on Amazon

We've seen some great Fitbit Charge 3 discounts before but this Fitbit Black Friday deal is nothing to frown upon. Amazon is still rolling out one good deal after another this Black Friday and if you are planning on getting a fitness tracker for yourself or a loved one, you might want to take a look at this deal first.

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker on Amazon for £79.99, was £129.99, you save £50 – 38% off

With a battery life of up to 7 days, the Fitbit Charge 3 can effectively keep tabs on many body metrics for elongated periods of time. Use the 24/7 heart rate feature to better track calorie burn and optimise workouts. As well as these, the Fitbit Charge 3 automatically recognises exercises like runs, swims, elliptical, sports and more and records them for you in the Fitbit app.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

Using the Fitbit Charge 3, you can have a better understanding of the most complicated and sophisticated device in the world: your own body. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercises on it, shows you goal progress, monitors sleep and more.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit app, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too.

Should you wear it in your sleep, the Fitbit Charge 3 can even help you slumber more efficiently by giving you personalised insights on your sleeping patterns and bedtime reminders.

The Fitbit app can also track female health and monitor periods, record symptoms and estimate fertility windows, giving you a broader, more holistic view of your own body.

