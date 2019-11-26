Great Eufy from Anker smart scale deal on Amazon will not weigh your wallet down this Black Friday

The Fitbit Aria Air smart scale is nice and inexpensive, but you know what is is nice and even cheaper? This Eufy smart scale Black Friday deal. Eufy is an Anker brand, a manufacturer famous for their value for money products. And – surprisingly enough – in this context it actually means that: they produce good quality products and sell it way under market benchmark prices.

• Buy the Eufy Bluetooth Smart Bathroom Scale on Amazon for £31.99, was £89.00, you save £57.01 – 64%

The Eufy Smart Bathroom Scale can measure 12 different metrics, including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Even better, you can have up to 20 different accounts using the EufyLife app, making it an ideal smart scale for people who share their households with 19 other people.

Eufy Bluetooth Smart Bathroom Scale | Black Friday price £31.99 | Was £89 | Save £57.01 (64%) on Amazon

Track 12 different metrics with high-accuracy using the EufyLife app. The Eufy smart scale connects to your phone vie Bluetooth and you can have up to 20 different accounts, too. Rated 4 stars based on over 300 reviews on Amazon, a real value for money deal!View Deal

Why you should buy the Eufy Smart Scale

The Eufy Smart Bathroom Scale is compatible with Google Fit, Apple Health and even the Fitbit app, so wherever you keep your health data, this smart scale will be able feed readings straight into that app.

Sating that, the EufyLife app is actually a quite well-made app that connects to the scale using Bluetooth. This means the phone needs to be in the relative proximity of the scale to be able to sync them. Not like you will want to perform a sync when you are in Shanghai and the scale is in Milton Keynes.

The scale itself only displays weight, the rest of the stats are displayed in the EufyLife app. The Eufy Smart Bathroom Scale's maximum load capacity is 180 kg.

