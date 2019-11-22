Amazon Black Friday deal delivers ALL-NEW Fire 7 tablet for just £29.99!

Amazon Black Friday deals are now live and if you've been looking for any Amazon product recently, such as its smart speakers, video doorbells, eReaders or tablets, then now is the time to strike as prices are well and truly plummeting.

A good example of this can be seen in this sweet deal on the All-new Amazon Fire 7 tablet, which is currently reduced by a going-on half price 40%. Not only is the tablet super cheap, but it is also available in a wide-range of colourways, and with free delivery, too.

Perfect as gifts, especially at Christmas, the Fire range of tablets currently dominate the Android tablet market, offering superb flexibility. From watching shows on Netflix and YouTube, through to browsing the internet and sending emails, and onto online shopping, listening to music and reading digital books and magazines, Fire tablets deliver.

Which is exactly why this Fire 7 deal is so easy to recommend. It bags you a great piece of kit for an incredibly low Black Friday price point. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

All-new Amazon Fire 7 | was £49.99 | now £29.99 | Available now at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire 7 Tablet delivers a fantastic small-size slate that for lightweight use (emails, watching Netflix, browsing the internet etc) is ideal. At its usual price of £49.99 it delivers incredible value for money, so with 40 per cent slashed off its price it's an absolute steal. Four different colourways are available, including Black, Plum, Sage and Twilight Blue, and delivery to your door is free.View Deal

For even more great tablet recommendations and prices, be sure to check out T3's best tablets guide, as well as the best iPad deals and best iPad Pro deals. We've also gone and rounded up the best prices to be had in the Amazon Black Friday sale on other in-demand Amazon products.

Best Black Friday sales live now