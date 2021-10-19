Amazon's early Black Friday deals include $70 off the Apple Watch Series 6

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for a limited time, running a deal that takes $70 off one the most popular smartwatches available today. Now at the second lowest price since Black Friday, this is by far the best price on Apple's latest smartwatch. If you're hoping to find the best price on an Apple Watch Series 6, this is the best you'll find until later this year!

Starting at $329.99, Amazon's Apple Watch Series 6 deals offer one of the best Apple Watch smartwatches to be released at a very attractive price. While there are discounts across multiple colors and versions, the red band option is getting the largest price drop.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm Red

Now: $329.99 | Was: $399.99 | Savings: $70 (18%)

Grab Apple's flagship smartwatch on sale now at Amazon. Starting at $329.99, Amazon is offering both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions in a range of colors with varying discounts on select models.View Deal

Launched in September 2020, the Series 6 is the current flagship of the Apple Watch line. It offers an always-on retina display, a great range of health sensors and an excellent range of apps.

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in both 40mm and 44mm case sizes, both GPS and GPS + Cellular versions, and a choice of aluminum, stainless steel and titanium cases. There is also a wide range of band colors and styles on offer to suit your mood and style.

Amazon's sale includes a number of colors and the deals start at $349.99, which is the lowest price we've seen the Apple Watch Series 6 to date. You can also get the Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular model on sale for $339.

Editor's Recommendations

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.