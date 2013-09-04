Alcatel One Touch Idol Alpha arrives sporting 4.7-inch HD display

Alcatel has fired quite a broadside at the impending Galaxy Note 3 with its One Touch Hero but now the Idol Alpha is gunning for the Galaxy S4

Alcatel has taken the wraps of its One Touch Idol Alpha, a 4.7-inch edge-to-edge flagship smartphone coming in at just 7.5mm thin and boasting illuminated translucent edges.

Whilst this isn't the first time a company has experimented with translucent edges (Sony Xperia S we're looking at you) Alcatel are going all or nothing with the Idol Alpha with different lights for charging, video recording and more.

Elsewhere the specs are impressive boasting a 1.2GHz quad-core processor and a 4.7-inch HD IPS edge-to-edge display which should keep the design-junkies at bay.

Alcatel are remaining pretty tight-lipped on the rest of the specs and on a release date and pricing but with the company offering hands-on time at IFA 2013 it won't be long before we know more.