Best AirPods Pro deal at Amazon yet! Now $50 off for a limited time – don't miss out!

The best AirPods Pro deals of the year are happening right now and to help you save money, T3's got you covered with a round up of some of the best AirPods Pro deals going on today.

Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are some the best wireless earbuds on the market and thankfully, finding a good deal on AirPods has never been easier. Retailers like Adorama, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, all have some great deals going on that you can save with today.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds (2020) BEST DEAL!!!

Was: $249 | Now: $199 | Savings: $50 | Amazon

Save $50 right now by picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds through Amazon for a limited time. This is by far the best AirPods Pro deal you'll find until Amazon Prime Day arrives, so don't miss out on this one! View Deal

Offering exceptional sound quality, versatility, and durability, Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are often considered the best earbuds on the market. Rightfully so, as these earbuds set the gold standard when they first released. A sleek yet comfortable in-ear design coupled with amazing sound quality and complete iOS compatibility, the AirPods Pro earbuds are the perfect choice to pair up with any iPhone or iPad to enhance your listening and viewing experience.

Apple AirPods Pro review: noise cancelling and great sound combine in world-beating true wireless buds

While most AirPods Pro deals usually see price cuts of $15, some retailers are taking upwards of $30 on select models. Amazon has stepped up their game and have taken $50 off their AirPods Pro deal for a limited time! If you're someone who doesn't mind saving even more cash, Best Buy is taking $45 off refurbished AirPods Pro earbuds while supplies last. If you're looking to find the best deal on AirPods Pro earbuds, this'll be the one you'll want to check out.

If you're looking to grab a brand new pair, don't stress. There's still plenty of options to choose from with deals at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Adorama. Read on where you'll find the best AirPods Pro deals until Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday deals start kicking off!

Today's Best Apple AirPods Pro Deals

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds (2020) –Refurb

Was $249 | Now: $205 | Savings: $45!!! | Best Buy

For those who really want to get a good deal, you can pick up a pair of refurbished AirPods Pro earbuds for a whopping $45 off the brand new price. Don't let the "refurbished" deter you from checking these out, at $45 off you won't find a better price on AirPods Pro wireless earbuds!View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds (2020)

Was: $249 | Now: $220 | Savings: $20 | B&H Photo

Not only can you find incredible deals on cameras and camera accessories, B&H Photo also has some excellent deals running on Apple products. While supplies last, you can pick up a pair of AirPods Pro wireless earbuds for just $220 – a hefty $20 discount off the standard retail price.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds (2020)

Was: $249 | Now: $234 | Savings: $16 | Adorama

Adorama also has a sale running on Apple's AirPods Pro headphones where you can save $16 on a brand new pair of the hottest true wireless earbuds available. You can also find some great deals on older generation AirPods as well, with some 2019 models discounted up to 15% off.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro Features

Active noise cancellation delivers immersive audio to keep you focused on the tunes

Transparency Mode lets you hear your surroundings without killing the music

A comfortable, customizable fit suitable for any ear shape for all-day listening

Three custom ear tip sizes ensure maximum comfort during extended use

Inward and outward noise-cancellation for a fully-tuned and immersive listening experience

Powered by Apple's H1 chip (the same that powers Siri) for incredible sound quality and performance

Force sensor lets you easily switch between music, calls, Active Noise cancellation and Transparency mode

Sweat and water resistant with an expanded mesh microphone port for improved call quality in high-noise environments

Up to 24 hours of battery life with wireless case charging capability, 4.5 hours of audio playback on a single charge and up to 1 hour of use on just five minutes of charging

Connect to your iPhone or Apple Watch for the complete experience and take calls, chat with Siri, and more

Apple AirPods Pro Images

(Image credit: Apple)

