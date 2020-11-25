Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday DEAL TO END ALL DEALS! Cheapest EVER at Walmart, just $169

Finding Apple AirPods Pro cheap deals isn't usually too big of a challenge,but Apple tends to stray away from running any major sales or discounts on their products. Thankfully, they've helped us out with a great deal on their AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds. Touted as probably the best earbuds to release since earbuds were a thing, Apple AirPods Pro deliver everything you'd expect from Apple's flagship earbuds. As a result they are usually over $200 but right now Walmart has them for just $169!

• Buy Apple AirPods Pro for $169 at Walmart – sale on now and ends shortly, we suspect.

Active noise cancellation ensures you get the most immersive listening experience possible, with a sweet transparency mode to let in ambient noise and sound for quick switching between tunes and talks. The Pro series of course features the signature AirPods design for maximum comfort, making all day listening pain and irritation free as you walk, run, jog, workout, and ride your way through your day.

While you can buy the AirPods Pro earbuds directly from Apple, it's been rare to find them on sale until recently. The standard (non-Pro) AirPods, in both their wireless and standard charging cases are practically always on sale somewhere. What we have below are the current best prices on all three models ANYWHERE in America.

Super cheap AirPods Pro Deals at Walmart for Black Friday plus best prices on standard AirPods

DEAL OF THE DAY Apple AirPods Pro | Was: $249 | Now: $169 | Save $80 at Walmart

For a limited time, pick up a pair of Apple's AirPod Pro true wireless earbuds on sale for just $169. Yes, really. If you haven't had the chance to pick up a pair of Apple's noise cancelling, Siri-packin', true wireless earbuds, now would be a GREAT time. They won't get cheaper than this. The closing date for this deal is supposedly November 28 but we wouldn't wait that long if we were you.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case | Was $200 | Now $150 | Save $50 at Amazon

If you want the original AirPods with a wireless charging case, Amazon is the only game in town right now. With wear-all-day convenience and wear-not-quite-all-day 5-hour battery life, these are the world's favourite earbuds for a reason. $50 off and free next-day delivery for Prime members: nice deal, guys.View Deal

AirPods (2019) | Was $149 | Now $119 | Save $30 at Amazon

Another Amazon Black Friday makes the cheapest version of AirPods – with a wired charging case – even cheaper. The actual earbuds are identical, and wireless charging ain't all that really, so this is also a great deal. View Deal

Why you should buy Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro

Apple products have always been famed for their built quality and design and the AirPods are an excellent example of this mentality.

Apple has always put user experience at the forefront of everything they do. The AirPods are compact but last up to 24 hours with one charge, connect to your iPhone automatically and even turn themselves on automatically.

The long battery life is thanks to the upgraded H1 chip that now also supports hands free controls using the Siri voice assistant.

AirPods Pro sound way better, fit more securely and have noise cancelling – they are more like 'proper' true wireless buds for music listening, rather than a great lifestyle product that's part earbud and part Bluetooth headset for voice calls.

We most likely won't see new AirPods until 2021, and it's hard to imagine they'll differ radically from the current buds. So if you want cheap AirPods, you should get them now, for a discounted price.

