Adidas adizero 99g football boot on sale from Wednesday

If you're looking to improve your performance on the football pitch, this Adidas boot could be just the thing. At 99g, it's the lightest boot ever. While it's been shown off before as a proof of concept, it's now going on sale.



You'll be able to snap it up from Wednesday April 15, though only in a size 8.5, which seems a bit shortsighted. Just 299 pairs will be available worldwide, so you'd better be quick.



Thanks to being about half the weight of a traditional football boot, it should make you slightly faster. It won't absorb water and so become heavier like a synthetic or leather boot either. So even if it's tipping it down with rain, you can still nip around the pitch.



Its 1mm polyamide outsole is amazingly light, but still rigid enough to withstand all the knocks and scrapes in a game. The upper is made from a single layer of woven polyester mesh. The unique stud layout ensures the "fastest possible movements in all directions", though it doesn't mention how, so take that with a pinch of salt.



The boot has been tested by amateurs, semi-professionals and big-name players like Karim Benzema and David Alaba.



"Player feedback is at the heart of everything we do in football, and the reduction of weight is important to players as weight is a powerful driver for speed," said Hazim Kulak, Adidas product manager. "This reduction in weight assists players in performing to the highest level and continues Adidas' commitment to being on the cutting edge of technology in football. We are incredibly proud of this design and believe it will only help players develop and improve their game."

