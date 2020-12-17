ABT kicks off holiday deals on refrigerators, smart tech, and more today

Hoping to score some great deals on appliances and smart tech during the holiday season? ABT has kicked off some great offers on appliances, smart home tech, and more today that bargain hunters can take advantage off today.

Shop All Deals at ABT Today

ABT's offering covers a wide variety of appliances, from kitchen essentials to smart tech and more. Throughout the month of December, you can find some great deals on top name brands and appliances. There's never a better time to upgrade those old appliances than now!

Shoppers hoping to score a deal on refrigerators this holiday season have their chance over at ABT. Offering discounts on select appliances and appliance packages for the next few weeks, savings of up to 50% can be found until the end of the month on top brands and products.

Some of the best fridges from top brands are receiving instant rebates of up to $250, including LG's stainless steel Smart Wi-Fi enabled refrigerator – now on sale for $2,299. It's a nice discount on a premium fridge, but there are plenty of offers for budgets of all sizes.

LG 27 cu. ft. PrintProof 4-Door French Door Fridge Now: $1,999 | Was: $2,199 | Savings: $200

Stock-up and store everything you need with a cavernous 27 cubic feet of space. This LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family’s favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach. Now $200 for a limited time.

Offer Ends 12.31.2020View Deal

LG 22 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fridge Now: $2,299 | Was: $2,549 | Savings: $250

Get more space for groceries in a great feature-packed refrigerator. Nothing beats the convenience of having more food when you need it, and with a generous 22 cu. ft. of space, you'll have room and room to grow.View Deal

There's also some excellent deals on microwaves to check out as well. Shoppers can find some of the best microwaves from LG on sale, along with other top brands and models receiving instant rebates. With LG's top of the line microwaves starting as low as $189.99 right now, it's the perfect time to upgrade to a new stainless steel unit,

LG 1.5 Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave Now: $189.99 | Was: $219.99 | Savings: $30

Intuitive SmoothTouch glass controls not only look sleek but makes operating your range a snap with just a touch of your finger. Best of all they have been designed with practicality in mind – the smooth surface easily wipes clean.

Offer Ends 12.31.2020View Deal

LG 1.5 Cu. Ft. Black Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave Now: $209.99 | Was: $239.99 | Savings: $30

Spills? Splatters? Don’t sweat it. LG’s EasyClean interior - assisted by Anti-Bacterial Coating - resists stains and buildup, so cleaning your microwave doesn’t have to be a chore. Simply wipe with a damp cloth—no chemicals, no scrubbing, no problem.

Offer Ends 12.31.2020View Deal

ABT also has a great sale happening on Facebook Portal tech, with up to 50% of select models for the next week. This includes the Portal Mini, Portal TV, and Portal+, all of which are receiving equally impressive price cuts for a limited time.

Facebook Portal Now Up to 50% Off

Save up to 50% off select Facebook Portal smart displays at ABT for a limited time. Offers available on Facebook Portal Mini, Portal+, Portal TV, and the standard Portal.

Offers End 12.24.2020View Deal

There's plenty more on sale over at ABT, with deals covering most major appliances and tech. Savvy shoppers can find savings of up to 65% off if they're lucky, with major brands including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more receiving instant rebates.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.