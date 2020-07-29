New Nike Metcon 6 looks like the ULTIMATE workout shoes especially for CrossFit

It's not like Nike didn't already have the best workout shoes on the market in the form of the recent T3 Award 2020 winner Nike Free X Metcon 2, but with the Nike Metcon 6, the Oregon-based company elevated their workout shoes game even higher.

Emphasising Nike-athlete Mat Fraser in the promo material makes it crystal clear who the real target market for the Metcon 6 is: CrossFitters. In case you didn't know, Mat Fraser is four-times CrossFit Games Champion, and although the name 'CrossFit' is not mentioned even once in the press release (probably for legal reasons) taking Mat onboard means Nike's planning on taking on the world of CF with these shoes. There is even a Mat Fraser Edition Nike Metcon 6!

Nike Metcon 6: image gallery

Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 2 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 3 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 4 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 5 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 6 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 7 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 8 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 9 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 10 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 11 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 12 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 13 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 14 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 15 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 16 of 17 (Image credit: Nike) Image 17 of 17 (Image credit: Nike)

Nike Metcon 6: features

The Metcon 6 sports a mesh upper for better breathability: in fact, according to Nike, "the upper of the Metcon 6 provides 18 percent more airflow than the Metcon 5." Looking at the feature list, the aim to please CrossFitters with the Nike Metcon 6 is even clearer:

Heel clip: minimises friction on the wall for fast handstand push ups

Hyperlift insert plus wider heel construction: stabilises body for squats, snatches and cleans

Dual-density drop-in midsole: provides comfort and stability during box jumps and double-unders

Directional traction design: catches on the rope wrap for ascents and pushes

Haptic topcoat: handles abrasion on the ropa, asphalt and turf

The new Nike Metcon 6 is also the first Metcon to use the FlyEase technology: "a TPU tail gate on the heel allows the athlete to step down and collapse the heel counter, making for easy access without the need to retie laces", the press release goes on.

Essentially, you can step in and out the shoes without having to undo the laces. Not all versions of the Metcon 6 will feature FlyEase, though, so make sure you choose the right model when you buy your new shoes.

Nike Metcon 6: yet more images

Image 1 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 2 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 3 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 4 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 5 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 6 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 7 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 8 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 9 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 10 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 11 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 12 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 13 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 14 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 15 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 16 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 17 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 18 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 19 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 20 of 21 (Image credit: Nike) Image 21 of 21 (Image credit: Nike)

The Nike Metcon 6 releases 4 August to Nike Members. A global release follows 31 August and includes the FlyEase version.

The RRP of the Nike Metcon 6 is TBC.