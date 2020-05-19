Nike's ultimate shoe, the self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0, is on sale now but running out fast (after lacing itself up)

Nike makes a lot of shoes that are innovative, hugely sought after and sometimes a touch on the expensive side. However, with the £619 Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 the brand has really surpassed itself this time. These high-tech Nikes will sell out as rapidly as they lace themselves, and be worth even more in years to come, so think of it as a rare opportunity to workout in shoes almost nobody else has. Who are we kidding? Most pairs of Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 will never leave their boxes, other than to be photographed for eBay sale.

Many millennials, only kids back then, were drooling over the self-lacing shoes and hoverboards in the Back to the Future movies. Unfortunately, hovering skateboards still only exist in our dreams but self-lacing shoes have been made a reality, the tech pioneered by Nike, most recently - and stylishly - in the HyperAdapt 1.0.

According to Nike, the HyperAdapt 1.0 is the first fully functioning athletic shoe that "electronically adjusts to the contours of your foot, providing a personal, customised fit that makes it feel like a second skin." To be fair, even if it doesn't follow the contour of your feet perfectly, the fact that the HyperAdapt 1.0 automatically does the laces is pretty awesome nevertheless.

Nike is well-known for its innovative approach: the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% is deemed not only one of the best running shoes, but also one that "broke" running, providing a clear – though legal – advantage for athletes using them in races.

Although the aim of the Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 is not to 'break' any sport, the innovation and creativity of the shoe is undeniable.

Why should you buy the Nike HyperAdapt 1.0

The Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 uses a tech called E.A.R.L. (Electro Adaptive Reactive Lacing) to power and adapt the lacing to the contours of your foot. Personalisation is further enhanced by the Flywire and Flyweave technologies at the top of the shoes to deliver a snug yet comfortable fit.

The sensor tightens the fit when your heel makes contact and the side buttons tighten and loosen for so the Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 can deliver a truly personalised fit. In fact, this is a fully functioning athletic shoe so feel free to do your full-body HIIT workout in them too.

Not surprisingly, a lot of different tech went into creating the Nike HyperAdapt 1.0. Under your feet, you'll find the MT2+ Motor Unit and Phylon foam midsole for stability and cushioning and on the rubber outsole provides durability and traction. The outsole is also somewhat curved to help the heel-to-toe transition and let you move forward easier.

All things considered, we would classify the Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 more of a workout shoe than a running shoe. Not sure if anyone would like to take a £600+ shoe on a marathon anyway.