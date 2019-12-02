9 best women’s jewellery sales for Cyber Monday, from Swarovski to Thomas Sabo

The Cyber Monday deals are flowing fast, following on from a huge Black Friday weekend, and now is a great time to check out the women’s jewellery sales taking place this Cyber Monday. There are some big brands brimming with sparkling offers on a range of women’s rings, necklaces, earrings and charm bracelets. Plus so much more.

We’d recommend buying from a trusted retailer with a history of selling quality women’s jewellery, and who have an open policy regarding the price history of the women’s rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and other jewellery Cyber Monday deals they are running.

This should be easy to see at a glance on the listing page for any item, as most (but not all) retailers now show a before and after discount price. Most major jewelry brands are taking part in the Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sales, with brands including Thomas Sabo, Swarovski, Beaver Brooks, Liberty London Earnest Jones and many others.

Here are some of our favourite buys from the current crop of Cyber Monday women’s jewellery sales…

Symbolic Evil Eye Ring | Was £79 | Now £63 at Swarovski

This rose gold plated ring is part of the bohemian line at Swarovski, and actually reminds us a lot of ChloBo and Thomas Sabo lines. The evil eye motif is said to be an ancient protective talisman, and here its brought to life with clear and blue pave. So striking in real life.View Deal

Earrings Royalty Star & Moon | Was £198 | Now £168.30 at Thomas Sabo

These 18K yellow gold plated drop earrings are true showstoppers, perfect for wearing to Christmas parties - heck, any party - and for adding a pretty Boho vibe to your day or night outfits. They use vintage stone settings, with a mix of zirconia and glass-ceramic stone dotted throughout the crescent moon and star.View Deal

Platinum Diamond Halo Ring | Was £3,750 | Now £2,507 at BeaverBrooks

A classic engagement ring design if ever there was one. The timeless Diamond Halo Ring would look at home in a Tiffanys display, and has been crafted from a platinum band with colour G diamonds, clarity SI1. Carat weight is 0.67ct, and there are diamonds on the shoulders as well as that centre stone.View Deal

Silver Tone Tassel Earrings | Was £25 | Now £20 at Mint Velvet

Use the code BLACK20 to get these striking antique silver-hued tassle earrings for less. They're rock and boho at the same time, and look particularly good when worn with a smokey eye make up. There's a hammered texture to the main crescent shape of the body, with delicate 'fringes' draping down along the body. View Deal

Olivia Burton Rose Gold Tone Bee Bracelet | Was £45 | Now £36 at Ernest Jones

Show your love for the bees with this pretty rose gold plated bracelet. It's delicate and playful, with a teeny 3D bee sitting in the centre. It has a standard bracelet clasp, with that all-important 'Olivia' tag to dangle down from your wrist.View Deal

Isabel Marant Hammered Gold-Tone Drop Earrings | Was £250 | Now £175 at Harvey Nichols

One of Isabel Marant's most coveted drop earrings is on sale for the Cyber weekend sales. If you want a classic design that can be worn with everything from crisp white shirts to LBD's, look no further than these gold-tone beauties. The warmth of the gold is offset beautifully by the sharp silver-tone ball in each earring.View Deal

