4oD app for iOS and Android to get live TV and offline viewing

Never home in time for Countdown? No worries. 'Watch Live' and free offline viewing coming to the 4oD mobile apps in early 2013

Channel 4 has announced a major upgrade for its 4oD suite of mobile apps, which will allow users to watch live television and download certain shows to be viewed offline.

The new version of the app for iOS and Android will be coming in early 2013 and means that viewers will be able to tune into hit shows like Homeland as they're broadcast on television.

The Watch Live functionality will include access to all Channel 4 stations, meaning 4+1, E4 and More4 are also along for the ride. Users will also be able to 'Pause and Play' shows.

The new offline viewing mode means that users can download their favourite shows over Wi-Fi to watch when there is no connectivity or don't wish to use their data allowance to view programming.

This free, ad-supported, functionality isn't yet available on the BBC iPlayer applications for Android and iOS.

Sarah Rose, Channel 4's Commercial and Business Development Director, said: "We're very excited to be the first commercial public service broadcaster in the UK to offer mobile offline viewing, enabling our viewers to catch up with Channel 4 wherever they may be. And the introduction of 'Watch Live' on the move and cross-platform 'Pause and Play' is great news for our young-skewing audience who are increasingly watching our content on multiple mobile devices."