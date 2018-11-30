Impress this Christmas with one of these stylish jumpers from Levi's

Last year, Britain alone spent an estimated £220m on novelty Christmas jumpers in the run up to the 25th.

But instead of panic-buying throwaway novelty jumpers, Levi's recommend investing in timeless, well-made classics that can see you through the festive season for years to come.



With that in mind, here are four tasteful Christmas jumpers from Levi's:

Levi's Vintage Clothing Turtleneck Sweater

We love this vintage-inspired turtleneck from Levi's. It's crafted from 100-percent lambswool and features a bold geometric-pattern design. The rust colour is ideal for transitioning between autumn and winter.

Levi's Letterman Cardigan

Levi's has given the traditional letterman cardigan a bold update. For us, this evokes images of snuggling inside by the fire while it gently snows outside. It's crafted from 100-percent wool, and is just as warm as it looks.

Levi's Classic Holiday Sweater Panther Crimson

The most traditional Christmas jumper that Levi's offers, this is still a cut above the rest when it comes to style. We love the simple red, white and blue colour scheme, and the modern fit. It's made from a mix of 60% cotton and 40% acrylic, with a crewneck and long sleeves.

Levi's Classic Holiday Sweater Panther Dress Blue

This jumper is the same as the one above, but features a slightly more understated blue and white colour scheme.

Looking for more winter clothing ideas?