3 unmissable cheap sex toy deals from the Womanizer Valentine's Day mega-sale

If you're currently single, or getting a bit bored of your other half, then boy do we have the perfect deal to improve your Valentine's Day. Right now, until V-day (Monday 14 February, if you'd forgotten), Womanizer and We-Vibe are offering up to 50% on their bestselling sex toys. As you might have guessed, Womanizer specialises in toys for women, and suction toys in particular – its Womanizer Premium 2 is our pick for the best vibrator in the suction stimulator category. For couples, We-Vibe has you covered with its selection of excellent toys designed for two (our We-Vibe Chorus review will give you a taster). Browse all the sales below, or read on for our top picks. 

The Pro40 uses pulsing air for clitoral stimulation without the need for for actual contact. This one offers 6 levels of intensity to explore, and will run for up to 4 hours. Right now it's half price. 

The We-Vibe Touch has been a bestseller for around for a decade. This compact vibrator is designed to pack a punch, with 8 vibration patterns to choose from. It's also waterproof and rechargeable.

If you fancy splashing out a it, now's the time to pick up the Womanizer W500 – currently 45% off. There are 12 intensity levels to explore, and this one features Swarovski crystal detailing.

