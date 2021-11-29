3 stupidly cheap Cyber Monday weighted blanket deals

If you've been on the hunt for a cheap weighted blanket deal this Cyber Monday, read on. There are plenty of hefty price drops on a wide range of blankets, in different styles and weights to suit different people. Read on for two cheap weighted blanket deals, one really cheap weighted blanket deal, and one slightly pricier one that might still be worth it.

Weighted blankets hit the mainsteam thanks to their magical soothing properties. The best weighted blankets are designed to deliver gentle, even pressure, like a full-body hug. Various people have found them to help ease anxiety, aid relaxation, and even cure insomnia. Read more about how weighted blankets work here. Or if you're ready to buy, check out these Cyber Monday bargains below.

Altavida faux mink weighted blanket: was $79.99, now $19.99 at Kohl's (save $60) Altavida faux mink weighted blanket: was $79.99, now $19.99 at Kohl's (save $60)

It's perhaps the cheapest blanket you'll find anywhere, and the original MSRP was nearly $80. The faux mink cover will keep you ultra-cosy, there's a range of colourways to choose from, and the 12lb weight should be satisfyingly soothing.

Brookstone Calming Weighted Throw Blanket: was $159.99, now $55.99 at Kohl's (save $104) Brookstone Calming Weighted Throw Blanket: was $159.99, now $55.99 at Kohl's (save $104)

This weighted throw blanket has been steadily getting cheaper and cheaper, but it's really incredible value in the Cyber Monday sales. Use the code GOSHOP20 to pick up this blanket for a total of $104 off. It has a plush cover that can be removed and machine-washed.

Deal ends today

Bryshon Premium weighted blanket: was $229.99, now $78.49 at Wayfair (save $151) Bryshon Premium weighted blanket: was $229.99, now $78.49 at Wayfair (save $151)

Head to Wayfair to pick up this usually-pricey weighted blanket for 66% off in the Cyber Monday sales. Choose between 15lb and 20lb weights. This one's made with 100% cotton, and is spot-clean only, so don't spill anything on it!

... and one that's not exactly super-cheap, but it is super-nice.