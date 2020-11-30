3 stellar Cyber Monday telescope deals

The best telescopes aren't cheap, but Cyber Monday and Black Friday is a great time to pick up a bargain. We've been keeping a close eye on deals this year. Read on for our pick of the best Cyber Monday telescope deals live now.

Over last month's Amazon Prime Day we saw some massive price drops on telescopes (as well as on some of the best binoculars around), so we had high hopes for this year's mega shopping events. We'll be honest, so far telescope offers have not been amongst the best Cyber Monday deals we've spied so far. However, that doesn't mean there aren't bargains to be had, and we've hunted out three of the best, right here.

The best savings by far are on the Celestron NexStar range at Adorama: there's 40% off the 4SE, 6SE and 8SE, saving you up to $840. Note that due to the current high demand for telescopes right now, most of these are on backorder with new stock due early January, which means you'll need to wait a bit before you receive yours.

Celestron Ambassador 80AZ telescope | Was $999.95 | Now $899 | Save $100 at Amazon

Knock 10% off the list price of this smart brass refractor telescope from Celestron this Cyber Monday. This is a great choice for casual viewing and looks super-stylish too, with its wooden tripod, brass construction and accompanying accessory tray. View Deal

Celestron ExploraScope 114AZ reflector telescope | Was $149.95 | Now $134.95 | Save $15 at B&H Photo

It's not a huge price drop, but there's still a decent discount on the Celestron ExploraScope for Cyber Monday. An excellent option for beginners, this reflector telescope comes with two eyepieces, as well as a 3 x Barlow lens, tripod and mount. The optics feature anti-reflection coatings to reduce light loss and deliver bright, clear images.View Deal

