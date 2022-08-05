3 reasons to buy the Xperia 1 IV over the Pixel 6 Pro

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Besides the PlayStation 5, Sony has been pretty quiet hardware-wise in recent years but the Sony Xperia 1 IV aims to change that and barge into the best Android smartphone conversation.

Sony has a long history of making Android smartphones under the Xperia brand and some of them have been really good. But the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13 Pro Max are extremely good, making competition pretty tough.

The company hasn't given up though, offering a fully featured Android smartphone with high-end specs, 6.5-inch display (more on that later), and an incredible camera system that rivals some of the best DSLRs.

If you're looking at getting a new Android and don't want the Galaxy S22, perhaps you've come across the Google Pixel 6 Pro, from the Android maker itself.

Well, we're here to talk about its rival – the Sony Xperia 1 IV – and why it might actually end up being a better choice.

Let's dive in and compare the Sony Xperia 1 IV and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

(Image credit: Sony)

1. The camera might be better

Now, saying the Sony Xperia 1 IV's camera is out-right better than the Google Pixel 6 Pro's excellent camera system is perhaps something of a stretch.

In terms of the raw images though, Sony might have the edge: the quad-lens system is superb, packing three 12MP sensors and a 0.3MP depth sensor. That compares to a triple 50MP/48MP/12MP setup on the Pixel 6 Pro.

In our Sony Xperia 1 IV review, we found the camera was superb for taking low-light and normal light images and the 4K video was really crisp.

Where the Xperia let itself down, however, was the overly confusing camera UI and issues with overheating, a rare but annoying occurrence.

Comparing two smartphones directly is difficult but the Xperia 1 IV takes amazing photos, so it's definitely worth considering. If you need an exceptionally good camera smartphone, you'd do a lot worse than taking the Xperia 1 IV for a spin.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / T3)

2. You love watching movies

Perhaps the biggest selling point for the Xperia 1 IV is the display: a 6.5-inch panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio, putting it closer to a cinema than a smartphone.

It's an extraordinary thing and adds to the unique feel of the smartphone, which is far taller than it is wide. In fact, the Xperia 1 IV is taller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which has a huge 6.7-inch display.

Movies are the biggest beneficiary of this decision by Sony as they can be shown in their native format, something that can't be said of other smartphones and tablets that necessarily include big black bars.

As we said in our review: "On the plus side, 21:9 movies and modern TV shows like Ms. Marvel on Disney+ look exceptional on the Xperia 1 IV's cinematic screen."

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Looking outside the Samsung-sphere

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is probably the best Android smartphone going – there's a reason it's so popular – but others, like the Google Pixel 6 Pro, offer something good.

Sony's Xperia 1 IV is definitely worth considering if you, for whatever reason, want to avoid falling into the Samsung-sphere, dominated by its smartphone and wearables.

It's an exciting time to be an Android fan, given that there are now multiple smartphones from multiple brands that can at least claim to stand up favourably to the Galaxy S22 and forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23.