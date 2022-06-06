3 Apple deals that make perfect Father's Day gifts for tech-savvy dads

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Father's Day just a couple of weeks away, it's crunch time to start shopping for the perfect gift for dad. Money may be tight, however, but the good news is there's quite a few sales happening ahead of the Father's Day weekend.

If your dads a fan of the latest Apple tech, the good news is you can score some great deals on Apple products – including the latest Apple Watch Series 7 – with follow up Memorial Day sales still running as well as new Father's Day savings events kicking off at select retailers.

There's a few deals in particular that stick out to me that are well worth a look, particular if you're hoping to save a bit more money than usual. Apple deals don't show up often, and when they do they tend to be on the lower side. The 3 Apple deals below, however, are some of the best prices available today.

Apple Father's Day Gift Deals Quick List

For dads who prefer power tools over smart watches and laptops, The Home Depot Father's Day sale (opens in new tab) is set to kick off soon and should offer some great inspiration on gifts for dads. If you're just shopping for good Apple deals, the offers below are the best we'll see until Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) in July.

Shoppers looking for gifts of the Apple variety, read on to check out three of the best Apple deals today that make great Father's Day gifts.

Apple Deals Father's Day Gifts

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm (Midnight): was $429, now $359 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) At $70 off, the latest wearable from Apple is a great gift for helping keep dad on track in all forms. From top performance tracking apps, IP6X dust resistant construction, and an increased battery life, the Apple Watch Series 7 (opens in new tab) ranks among the best smartwatches out there – and now it's at its lowest price in months.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" M1 Chip 8GB RAM (Space Gray): was 1,299.99, now $1,149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Powered by the latest M1 chip, the Apple MacBook Pro (opens in new tab) delivers one of the best laptop experiences out there. Smooth performance, high processing power, and intuitive iOS interface make for a streamlined yet powerful work, home, and school laptop. Apple doesn't drop much more off the price of MacBook Pros, so you're saving a good bit with this one.

Editor's Recommendations