100 Greatest Hits app brings Spectrum games to iPad for £6

If, like many of those residing within T3 Towers, the ZX Spectrum opened your eyes to video games, a new iPad app featuring 100 of the computer's most iconic titles may just be of interest

The 30th anniversary of the ZX Spectrum home computer and the commemorative Google Doodle has got us feeling all nostalgic for the 8-bit era, so we're glad to see Elite Systems Ltd has decided to furnish our iPads with 100 iconic games.

The 100 Greatest Hits app arrives for just £5.99, actually it's Bruce Lee for £5.99 and promises 25 additional game packs, each consisting of four titles for no additional fee.

The games feature automatic auto-saves, complete with the original box art and instructions and the iDaptive touchscreen control system.

Rather than beat around the bush and list highlights, here's the full list of titles you can acquire for less than six pence a shot:



Elite Pack #1 - Chuckie Egg, Buggy Boy, Turbo Esprit, Saboteur!

Elite Pack #2 - Roller Coaster, Beyond Ice Palace, Saboteur II, Batty

Software Projects Pack #1 - Manic Miner, Astronut, Orion, Thrusta

Software Projects Pack #2 - Jet Set Willy, Jet Set Willy II, Push Off, Hysteria

Gremlin Pack #1 - Wanted Monty, Monty On the Run, Auf Wiedersehen Monty, Moley Christmas

Gremlin Pack #2 - Jack The Nipper, Jack The Nipper II, Avenger, Krakout

Palace Pack #1 - Barbarian, Cauldron, Crazy Cars, Secret Armor Of Antiriad

Palace Pack #2 - Barbarian II, Cauldron II, Crazy Cars II, Extreme

Alternative Software Pack #1 - Skool Daze, Hideous, Eliminator, Dead or Alive

Alternative Software Pack #2 - Back To Skool, Confuzion, Slug, Revolver

Cronosoft Pack #1 - Splattr, Stranded 2.5, W*H*B, Treasure Trove

Cronosoft Pack #2 - Gamex, SlubberDegullion, Egghead 4, Egghead 5

Hewson Pack #1 - Cybernoid, Zynaps, Uridium, Nebulus

Hewson Pack #2 - Cybernoid II, Rana Rama, Dragontorc, Avalon

Vortex Software Pack #1 - TLL, Deflektor, Highway Encounter, Android One

Vortex Software Pack #2 - Cyclone, Android II, Revolution, Alien Highway

New Generation Software Pack - Trashman, Trashman II, Genon, Escape

Mikro-Gen Pack - Pyjamarama, Everyone's A Wally, Automania, Frost Byte

Julian Gollop Pack - Chaos, Lords of Chaos, Laser Squad, Rebelstar

Steve Crow Pack - Starquake, Firelord, Wizards lair, Laser Snaker

Odin Computer Graphics Pack - Nodes Of Yesod, Arc Of Yesod, Heartland, Robin Of The Wood

Nexus Pack - Earthlight, Micronaut One, Firestorm, Nexus

Data East Pack - Midnight Resistance, Dragon Ninja, Sly Spy, Express Raider

Audiogenic Pack - Emlyn Hughes International Soccer, Exterminator, Helter Skelter, Impact

Durrel Pack - Critical Mass, Fatworm Blows A Sparky, Scuba Dive, Thanatos.

So there you have it. 100 titles that brought the 80s and early 90s to life for many fledgling gamers. All for the price of a pint of Peroni in your average London pub. It seems some things do get cheaper as time goes on.