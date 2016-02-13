Worst Valentine's Day gifts: the tech that'll buy you a first class ticket to Dumpsville

Previous Next 6/9

Car tracker

Oh boy, this takes everything that is wrong with the security camera gift and takes it to an all new level. You know what people don't like? Being spied on by other people. They value their independence - even if that independence is something small, like say, deciding which way to drive to work each day. By you giving them this peace-of-mind gift, you are robbing them of that totally, with their every movement now tracked. No, it doesn't matter that you say you're not going to follow their movements on the in-app map, or that your Valentine is the only one who is going to have the app's password. It's the ideological principle of the matter that kills. Every moment of every day that your partner is in their car, they'll always know there is a slim possibility that you, or someone else entirely, is following their every movement. A guaranteed ticket to Dumpsville awaits!