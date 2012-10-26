By T3 Online
Windows 8 Screenshots: New Microsoft OS in pictures
A visual guide to Microsoft Windows 8
Much like Face Unlock for Android, Picture Password is low on security and high on novelty. You can lock and unlock your device by drawing shapes over an image, like circles and lines, to get access to the home screen.
The Swiss Style design is a complete departure from the conventional Windows layout, and brings a sleeker, touchscreen-friendly tiled interface that has been well received by Windows Phone users.
Like a universal menu for all apps and settings in the Windows 8 environment, this gives you quick access to Search, Share, Start, Devices and Settings. To bring up the Charms bar simply point your cursor to the bottom right hand of the screen no matter what program your are currently working in.
For those of who still yearn a more traditional Windows experience, you can still access the desktop from the Apps section on Windows 8. So you can plug in your mouse and keyboard, and enjoy the best of both Windows worlds.
It might not be the most glamourous of upgrades, but keeping an eye on what is consuming the most juice on your Windows 8 hardware has now been more simplified and has added heat maps to view and analyse CPU usage much quicker than before.
Set to make navigation easier than on previous Windows instalments, Semantic zoom lets you use the pinch (and reverse pinch) gesture to get a clearer overview of an app or the homescreen.
Making it easier than ever before to find literally anything on your Windows 8 device, the search function which can be accessed by swiping across the screen from the right will search as you type to locate apps, settings and shortcuts.
The latest version of Microsoft's web browser is built to accommodate touchscreen surroundings bringing a much cleaner user interface, integration with the new Charms bar and support for a stylus to write instead or typing in URLs for instance.
Want the news headlines whilst checking your emails? Showing off its multitasking prowess, you can now apps to the side of the screen and it'll instantly resize into a live widget.
Windows 8 introduces a new dedicated Photo app which can pull in snaps from a variety of sources which include social networking sites like Facebook, Flickr as well as the ability to view images saved in SkyDrive.
Microsoft's cloud based storage service is closely integrated into Windows 8 with a dedicated Metro-style app where you will be able to sign using your Windows Live account. Access content like photos can now also be done from the dedicated Photos app.
Hoping to increase its multimedia appeal, the new Movie Store will enable users to buy and rent films and also have the option to play them through an Xbox via the Companion app which is currently available to Windows Phone 7 users. We expect some form of SmartGlass integration will also be part of the proceedings when Windows 8 PCs and tablets land.
Like the new Movie Store, accessing and buying music content will resemble using the Zune service already available to Xbox owners. Incorporating the Metro-style UI, there will be support for Live Tiles and the ability to organize content by genre, artist and by song.
If you are obsessed with knowing if it is going to pour in a few days time, the dedicated weather app provides a five day forecast as well as weather maps like the ones you can expect to see after the News at 10.
As well as SmartGlass integration which was announced at E3 2012 by Microsoft, Companion app support means you will also be able to stream video and launch games on an Xbox 360 straight from a Windows 8 PC or tablet.