How to set up antivirus in Windows 10

Windows 10 antivirus

These days PCs are less susceptible to viruses than they once were, but that doesn't make them immune.

Most malware gets on to your PC through trickery or deception – perhaps you click a link in an email or download a file from a dodgy source without realising it. When this happens, you need to know that something has your PC's back, silently looking out for infections and acting to block them before they wreak havoc.

Windows 10 ships with built-in protection in the form of Windows Defender, so in this tutorial we'll reveal how to set it up and use it. Windows Defender offers reasonable protection, but it's still outclassed by other anti-virus software – we'll round things off by revealing two additional tools you should consider: one to replace Windows Defender, the other to complement whatever protection you choose.