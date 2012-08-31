Weirdest tech and gadgets of IFA 2012

Previous Next 11/12

Logitech K310 Washable Keyboard

Of everything electrical in your house, keyboards are notoriously troublesome to clean and usually home to all kinds of grime. As you'd expect from a product called 'Washable Keyboard'… this is a keyboard, and it's washable. Pretty straight forward really, you can submerge it in 30cm of water without fear of damaging it, and the characters are laser printed on and UV coated, so they won't fade. Welcome to the future, ladies and gentlemen.

Price: £35 | Release date: Out now