Want EXACTLY the Apple Watch strap/face combo you desire? Tough luck: you probably can't

Apple Watch options are more limited than we hoped

Apple Watch pre-orders go live on April 10, but you won't have as much choice as you may have previously wished. Apple is limiting the selection to predetermined case and band combinations, so you can't pick and choose, or at least not without shelling out extra for the exact strap you want. With that in mind, here are six of our favourite combinations from the predetermined list for you to peruse while you quietly seethe that you can't have the Watch Sport with a Milanese Loop after all. Life's hard.