The best VPN for Samsung 2018: get started with a VPN on your Smart TV and Galaxy smartphone

The best VPN for Samsung smart TV or Galaxy smartphones is ExpressVPN. We've tested literally hundreds of VPN services so we can accurately tell you which is the best VPN for any circumstance and on this page we're going to show you why Express is the best for Samsung devices - and how to get up and running.

These days, Samsung sells 50 million TVs and 320 million Galaxy smartphones every year, so there are literally billions of Samsung device owners out there. And in an age where VPNs are selling in huge numbers, it's not surprising that plenty of people are now asking: which is the best VPN for Samsung?

On this page we've explained which VPN service to use for your Samsung smart TV or smartphone, and we've also offered some tips on how to get up and running.

The best VPN for Samsung smart TVs and phones:

ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service and as such it costs a couple of US dollars more per month than some of the other options out there. But we think it's absolutely worth the money and that's why we're recommending Express above all of the other VPNs for use with Samsung smart TVs, laptops and smartphones. This VPN will do everything you need it to do on almost any of your devices. The Android app is so easy to setup and use - you don't need to know or understand anything about VPNs. You can just install it, choose a 'location' to hop to and you're up and running. All of the IP skipping and encryption is handled for you in the background. This means you can easily watch American Netflix, UK Netflix or literally any other Netflix by just pressing a few buttons. Express makes a huge investment to make sure everything just works, despite any attempts from content providers to thwart VPN use.

How to use a VPN with Samsung Smart TVs:

Samsung Smart TVs don't allow the installation of VPN apps themselves, but Express has devised an easy workaround called MediaStreamer - it works just like a VPN by changing your DNS. It does require you to jump through a few hoops which involve signing up for a DDNS hostname. A DDNS hostname is like a fixed point on the internet where ExpressVPN can send your network data - so even if your ISP changes your IP address, Express can route your traffic to you. The only drawback for this method is that you don't get the benefit of encryption, but if all you want to do is change your IP address to access apps and content in other countries, this method works just fine.

What if you don't want to use Smart DNS?

If you want to keep things super super simple and want to use a VPN on your TV but don't want to jump through all the above hoops, there is a much easier way which involves getting an Amazon Fire TV Stick. This media streamer is actually a more competent media streaming device than your TV, and prices are cheap! The ExpressVPN app runs natively on the Fire TV so it's just a case of downloading it from the Fire TV store and signing in. This gives you hassle free VPN access with full encryption without having to use MediaStreamer. If you don't have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, the below comparison tool will show you today's cheapest prices:

How to use this VPN with your Samsung phone:

To get this VPN up and running on your Samsung smartphone (or any smartphone) is far easier. The Android app offers the full VPN service which means you cna stay completely anonyous, safe and encrypted at all times. See the below guide for how this works with Express VPN:

You can be connected to Express VPN with up to three devices at a time, and of course you don't have to use Samsung devices - you can use it on 99% of the phones, tablets and tablets out there - as well as smart streamers and routers. Express has 148 locations in 94 different countries which means you can dial your IP address into 145 locations around the world. ExpressVPN delivers great performance - and it’s put the effort into its software too, with dedicated apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android and BlackBerry as well as some Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox and even your router. Not only that but there are solid online tutorials too, so even if VPNs are dark magic to you they’ll have you up and running in no time. P2P is fully supported and there’s a kill switch that keeps your IP address hidden if anything goes wrong with the VPN or with your internet connection. ExpressVPN is reasonably priced, delivers a good service and has support for three simultaneous connections. There’s no free trial available but there is a no-fuss 30-day money back guarantee if the service doesn’t meet your requirements so that's a good way to test it out if you're unsure.

Exclusive offer - save 49%: T3 readers also get 3 months free with all annual ExpressVPN plans - 15 months for the price of 12!

IPVanish is another option if you didn't want to go with Express. It's one of the best known names in VPN and has been around for a long time. Like Express, IPVanish doesn’t offer a free trial (although there is a seven day money back guarantee if the service doesn’t live up to your expectations). It promises to be the world’s fastest VPN, with more than 40,000 IP addresses, 850 servers in 60 countries, unlimited peer to peer sharing and up to five simultaneous connections. That's certainly a bonus over ExpressVPN which only offers three connections at a time - IPVanish could be the better option for you if you want to get the whole family on one plan, for example. There’s a no logging policy, too, which means the service isn’t gathering stacks of data about what you’re doing.

Switzerland is famed for its privacy-friendly legislation, and that’s where VyprVPN operates from - although its servers operate in 72 other countries to deliver unlimited data. If you’re used to VPN services absolutely killing your data speeds you’ll be positively surprised by VyprVPN: we found that our data speeds actually increased when we enabled the VPN! Not only that but there are plenty of useful options including auto-connect, a kill-switch and enhanced security via the service’s proprietary Chameleon protocol and its own DNS. VyprVPN has a free trial too so you can try it our and see what you think before you commit!