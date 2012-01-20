By T3 Online
Guinness World Records: Greatest video game records
Largest collection of playable gaming systems
If you want your fill of retro gaming all in one place, Richard Leece (US) is your man. The gaming enthusiast currently has the record for owning the largest collection of playable video gaming systems. Richard numbers 483 unique items, including home consoles, portable games and LCD mini-systems, as of August 2008. Richard's pretty impressive game collection haul also includes every game ever released for the NES.
Fastest-growing social network game
Following in the addictive footsteps of Zynga’s smash hits FarmVille (2009) and FrontierVille (2010), CityVille the latest urban building game turned out to be even more successful than its predecessors. CityVille claimed a staggering 26 million players within 12 days of its launch.
Most expensive virtual property
The hottest property in virtual world can be found in the online game Entropia Universe, where someone stumped up $6 million (£3,860,000) for a virtual planet named Planet Calypso back on the 20th December 2010.
Greatest fee paid for an appearance in a videogame advert
We know Ninty has been rolling out the celebs to help push a few more Wii units before the Wii U turns up, and it seems they will all out to get the A-listers on board. It has been reported that Helen Mirren was paid a reported £500,000 ($800,000) to appear in a series of television adverts for Wii Fit (Nintendo, 2007) during October 2010.
Highest score on Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 1981)
Think your are king of the Kong? Try outscoring gamer Hank Chien who claimed an impressive 1,090,400 points, playing the arcade cabinet version of original Donkey Kong on the 27th February 2011.
Best-selling videogame heroine
It probably didn't take you long to work out that Lara (who is set for a comeback this year) is the best-selling videogame heroine. Ms Croft, star of the Tomb Raider series has sold a total over 28 million units since her debut in 1995.
Oldest videogame voice actor
The oldest actor to have performed voice work for a videogame is Christopher Lee, who played the role of Diz/Ansem the Wise in Kingdom Hearts (Square Enix, 2009) aged 87 years 124 days at the time of the game's release on 29 September 2009.
Largest Videogame Controller
Big gaming in the very literal sense, this fully functional NES pad measures in at 366 cm x 159 cm x 51 cm (12 ft x 5 ft 3 in x 1 ft 8 in) making it the world's largest videogame controller. The enormous Ninty homage was created by engineering student Ben Allen, who was helped by Stephen van’t Hof and Michel Verhulst, all of whom study at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.
Largest videogame tournament
The FIFA Interactive World Cup which has been part of FIFA proceedings since 2004, hit record-breaking figures in 2011 when 869,543 players who were all competing for a ticket to the Grand Final in Los Angeles, USA.16-year-old Francisco Cruz was the overall winner taking home the $20,000 title without losing a single match on the road to victory.
Longest Video Games Marathon on a Dance / Rhythm game
The longest video games marathon playing Dance Dance Revolution lasted 20 hours 24 minutes 43 seconds and was achieved by Chris McGivern (UK) at Las Vegas Arcades, London, UK, from 22-23 October 2011. This was Chris' second successful attempt at the DDR marathon record, beating the previous record by four hours.
Longest winning streak on Street Fighter IV
Ryan Hart (UK) remained unbeaten for 169 matches of Street Fighter IV at GAME in the Prospect Centre, Hull, UK, on 27 March 2010. Ryan played Sagat the whole time. In the four hours he played, Ryan lost only two games and his fastest victory was a 7-second perfect defeat of Chun Li. After his second defeat, Ryan went on to play the remaining 125 matches without losing a single game.
Fastest completion of Mario Kart circuit 1
Sami Çetin who has been playing Mario Kart competitively for over 10 years recorded his fastest circuit time in 2010. He completed the Cicruit 1 track on the Super Nintendo version of the game holding records for both PAL (58.34 seconds) and NTSC (56.45 seconds) versions of the game as of August 2011.
Most participants in a football videogame
82 people took part in a single match on FIFA World Cup 2010 in Trafalgar Square, London on June 11th 2010 just a day before the World Cup kicked off in South Africa for real.
Most perfect games achieved on Wii Sports Bowling
The most perfect games of Wii Sports Bowling ever played is 2,850, achieved by 85 year-old John Bates (USA) at his home in Onalaska, Wisconsin, USA, from December 2006 to October 2010.
Most international Street Fighter competition wins
Making his second appearance in our list, Ryan Hart (UK) has won over 450 Street Fighter events in 13 different countries from 1998 to 2011, the most wins in international competition for the title.
Youngest person to be a professional video gamer
Born on 6 May 1998, 'Lil Poison' (USA, aka Victor De Leon III) picked up a Dreamcast Controller at the age of two, to play NBA 2K. He entered his first competition a Halo tournament in his native New York, USA aged four, and was competing in the Major League Games one year later. In 2005, aged seven, Lil Poison signed an exclusive deal with the organisers of Major League Gaming, and became the youngest signed professional video gamer. So, who want's to give him a game?
Best-Selling Mobile Series
It's no surprise that the Rovio smash has seen the biggest numbers, with combined downloads reaching 200 million. In June 2011, the game surpassed the 250 million combined download mark, and with its regularly updated Angry Birds Seasons (Rovio, 2010), sales of the series show no signs of calming down any time soon.
Longest gaming session in indoor freefall
The longest gaming session in indoor freefall lasted 18 min 52 sec and was achieved by [N] Gamer and Jesse Moerkerk (Netherlands) at Indoor Skydive Roosendaal, Netherlands, on 11 January 2011.
Longest video games marathon
The longest marathon playing a videogame lasted 109 hours exactly and was achieved by Tony Desmet, Jesse Rebmann and Jeffrey Gammon (all Belgium) who played Assassin's Creed Brotherhood (Ubisoft, 2010, at the GUNKtv World Record Gaming Event in Antwerp, Belgium, from 18-22 December 2010.
