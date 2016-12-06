Ultimate Christmas tech shopping guide: best gifts up to £2,000

Christmas 2016 is rapidly approaching and, as every year, it is super important to tackle the manic holiday season with a plan of attack.

If you're in the fortunate position of having stacks of cash to spend, what should be top of your list?

Here we've compiled our ultimate tech shopping guide this Christmas and even if you don't have this kind of cash to splash you may well find something to inspire you...

Oppo PM-1

The planar magnetic driving tech used in these open-back, reference-grade headphones helps the Oppo PM-1s dish out a silky-smooth, distortion-free sound. And what a sound it is; clear, precise and richly nuanced – Kenny Rogers has never sounded so good! What’s more, they’re designed with reduced weight and padded cups for supreme comfort during longer use, and packaged with a selvedge denim carry case.

Garmin Fenix Chronos

Elegance meets robust fitness-tracking with this premium wearable, crafted from jewellery-grade materials. Combining a metal housing – featuring EXO omni-directional GPS and a GLONASS antenna in the bezel – with a raft of navigation and sports-training features, the Fenix 3 Chronos provides the perfect balance between style and substance. Daily activity- tracking, smart notifications, sports profiles and Elevate wrist heart-rate technology are all on offer.

£1,099 | Garmin

HP Spectre 13

The beautifully crafted and spectacularly thin Spectre 13 looks every inch the MacBook-killer that it is. A premium metal shell clothes top-spec internals, while the edge-to-edge screen, tactile keyboard and glass trackpad are a joy to use. Full HD audio is taken care of by Bang & Olufsen to ensure your ears get as much of a treat as your fingertips.

Yuneec Typhoon H

The DJI Phantom 4 is the drone that everyone’s been talking about, but if you fancy an alternative, you could do a lot worse than the feature-packed, six-rotor Yuneec Typhoon H. Its 360-degree 4K camera is class-leading and displays on a superb seven-inch touchscreen that’s situated on the controller. The Typhoon H also features advanced sonar obstacle-avoidance technology, so you don’t have to worry about smashing it against the nearest tree when you’re flying it in the dark.

Ixion Maestro

Discerning ears will adore this handmade and hand-tuned speaker. Yes, music streamers don’t come much more pampered than the luxury Maestro from Norwegian company Ixion. A downward-facing subwoofer provides a sizeable amount of bass for such a small speaker, the touchscreen fascia means you don’t need a smartphone to control it (although the Maestro does have a companion app), and onboard drivers transmit tremendous spacial depth.

£1,100 | Harvey Nichols

De’Longhi PrimaDonna Elite

This stylish and state-of-the-art machine gives you creative control over your coffee, helping you to conjure up the perfect cup. The PrimaDonna Elite is supported by an intuitive companion app so that you can activate the machine and ‘order’ a coffee direct from your smartphone or tablet – perfect for those occasions when you fancy an extra ten minutes in bed. The 4.7-inch touchscreen displays the different coffees you can make, and there’s also a dedicated hot-chocolate function.

Bosch Indego Cordless Connect

Hate cutting the grass? No worries – this robot lawnmower loves it! The Indego Cordless Connect will map out your garden, calculating the most efficient route to take. It’s cordless, meaning no tangles, it cuts in parallel lines to ensure total coverage of your lawn, and the 32V lithium-ion battery will last to ensure no half-finished jobs. The Indego will even zip back to its charging base for top-ups.

Nikon D500

The latest high-end DSLR from Nikon is a semi-professional APS-C-format camera that provides a whole bunch of professional features at a high-street price. The 20MP, 4K-shooting D500 offers superb low-light performance, high-quality image reproduction, a top-notch 153-point autofocus system and 10fps bursts, among other things. This game-changer could be the only camera you need, even if you’re a professional photographer.

Epson EH-TW6800 Full HD Home-Cinema Projector

Epson may be best known for its printers, but the company also crafts a damn fine projector – the un-catchily named EH-TW6800 dishes up Full HD 2D and 3D images at an incredibly reasonable price. With a 120,000:1 contrast ratio and ISF calibration, images are sharp, colours are vivid and blacks are, well, black. Setting-up is also a piece of cake, with a wide lens-shift range, optical zoom, and vertical and horizontal keystone correction.

£1,699 | Epson

