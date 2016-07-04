Top tech to make your next flight more bearable

Previous Next 1/13

Introduction

Most of us are in agreement that flying might be one of the best ways for getting from A to B. However, with increasing numbers of passengers and aircraft that offer little in the way of comfort unless you stump up for business class, making that journey can be an ordeal.

So, what can you to do make your time in the air a little more bearable? These gadgets might do the trick, not just during but before and after the flight too…