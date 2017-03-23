The best creative accessories for your PC or Mac

Previous Next 9/11

Wacom Bamboo Slate

Many great ideas have started life as a doodle or note on the back of an envelope, and many more of those pieces of paper have probably been mislaid or forgotten before coming to fruition. So don’t let your masterpieces go to waste! The Wacom Bamboo Slate and Bamboo Folio both ensure every stroke of genius gets digitally captured and stored in the cloud. The Slate is a slim smartpad that comes in a choice of A5 and A4 sizes, while the Folio is A4 sized, has an integrated cover and has room for other documents and business cards.

Users can make handwritten notes or drawings on any paper on top of the tablets and at the push of a button the devices will convert handwriting or images into digital files and upload them to the cloud. These files can then be downloaded to a PC to be edited, brought to life with colour, and who knows, possibly turned into the next big thing. At the very least, they can also easily be shared with friends who will have to admire them.

Price: From £124.99 | Buy Wacom Bamboo Slate