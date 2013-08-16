By Max Parker
Top 10 goal-line horror shows that GDS should have stopped
Relive the very worst decisions that could have been avoided by tech
Relive the very worst decisions that could have been avoided by tech
Mention this disallowed goal to any England fan and you will no-doubt be met with a frosty reception. Let's set the scene here – It's the World Cup quarter-final, England are facing fierce rivals Germany and the score stands at 2-1. Chelsea stalwart and long range specialist Frank Lampard steps up, fires a beautiful shot, clips the bar and it goes in. The whole nation erupts into rapture. Yet, for reasons beyond us, ref Jorge Larrionda doesn't give the goal – claiming it didn't go over the line. England goes on to lose the match, exit the cup and return to football purgatory. Things didn't go well for Larrionda either – who was put under armed guard.
Showing that bad things don't always happen to England, Ukraine were denied a stone-wall goal after everyone's favourite centre back, John Terry, acrobatically rose to clear the ball, moments before it hit the net. Shame it had already crossed the line.
Is it a bird? It is a plane? No, it's a Geordie rising through the air, surely heading an equaliser for Liverpool. Andy Carroll's time at Liverpool was littered with disappointment, yet if a goal was awarded for this effort then all that might have changed.
After a scramble in the box, the ball seemingly slipped away for a Reading corner – however the ref was having other ideas. For reasons still unbeknown to this very day, moment's later referee Stuart Attwell was pointing to the center circle, having given a goal. A bemused stadium didn't know what to think – surely this was a joke? But no, the goal stood.
Passing a clear foot over the line, this header from QPR defender Clint Hill should have been chalked down straight-away as a goal. It was not, fuelling the fire for goal-line tech even further.
2005 may live long in the memories of Liverpool faithful, yet things could have been a lot different if the referee didn't award Luis Garcia his controversial winner in the tight match.
Instead of being denied a goal, Chelsea's Spanish playmaker Juan Mata was wrongly awarded one after another goal-mouth scramble lead to the team taking a 2-0 lead against their bitter rivals.
This looping shot from Tottenham's Portuguese midfielder Pedro Mendes seemed as clear as any to cross the white line, after it was fumbled by Man United's bumbling keeper, Roy Carroll. Yet, it was ruled out and Carroll's blushes were spared. What makes this situation worse is that it was in the 89th minute and the score was 0-0.
The Football League had to go as far as ruling out a replay of this fixture, after Crystal Palace's striker Freddie Sears' goal was ruled as not crossing the line. Palace boss at the time, Neil Warnock – never shy of expressing his views under normal situations, claimed his side were cheated.
Was it in? Was it not? Who really cares! England won the World Cup and in the process began the long years of hurt until we win it again. Probably the most famous case of goal-line debate, the likelihood of this goal being given if the tech was in place is probably slim to none.